Future-proof Pharma Labels Market Rising Trends, Scope and Huge Growth Opportunities 2020 to 2025

The Global Future-proof Pharma Labels Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Future-proof Pharma Labels industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Future-proof Pharma Labels market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Future-proof Pharma Labels Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

“The Future-proof Pharma Labels Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.”

Key Market Trends:

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The World Health Organization reported that, according to the Pharmaceutical Security Institute, the Asian region accounts for one of the most significant shares of counterfeit drugs in the world. This has increased the demand for anti-counterfeiting measures to be taken by the pharma companies in this area. A change in China’s patent law has encouraged more R&D effort and less generic drug manufacture in recent years. Further consolidating significant cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Chengdu as growing innovative pharma scenes will positively impact the market.

– The degree of traceability that integrates RFID with consumer-scannable codes like QR can provide is expected to be an all-important link to the supply chain to prevent counterfeiting across the region. For instance, Baoshen, a Chinese packaging company with the annual capacity of producing 1 billion RFID labels, recently introduced a new Eprint line of RFID products focused on anti-counterfeit solutions for pharmaceutical drugs and other products.

– Moreover, India is also one of the top pharmaceutical manufacturers in the world. Although most of the production is distributed for domestic consumption, a considerable amount of drugs are exported to other countries like the United States. Most of the pharmaceutical exporters in India are expected to use future-proof labels to meet the safety and security regulations of importing countries.

– In the Korean pharmaceutical industry, the distribution structure is complex, and the bulk of the process is managed manually during manufacturing and dispatching pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the distribution process is undergoing many difficulties in managing proper inventory and expiry dates, as POS systems are not adequately managed at every drugstore across the nation. This is expected to foster significant opportunities for the use of Future-proof Pharma Labels in the future.

Regional Analysis for Future-proof Pharma Labels Market:

-North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

