Future-proof Pharma Labels Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026| UPM Raflatac, Inc., Schreiner Group, Covectra, Inc., Loftware

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “Future-proof Pharma Labels Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Future-proof Pharma Labels Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the report before the purchase: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593274/future-proof-pharma-labels-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Global Future-proof Pharma Labels Market are CCL Industries Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, NiceLabel (Euro Plus d.o.o.), UPM Raflatac, Inc., Schreiner Group, Covectra, Inc., Loftware, Inc. and others.

Industry News and updates:

– January 2020 – Schreiner MediPharm showcased new robust RFID Pharma-Label and secure supply chain solutions. The new Robust RFID-Label from Schreiner MediPharm consists of a label-integrated RFID tag secured by the label’s unique construction. Thus, potential damage to the RFID chip, for instance, due to mechanical impact during the manufacturing and handling processes, can be avoided.

– March 2020 – Avery Dennison Corporation has completed the acquisition of the transponder business of Smartrac for the purchase price of EUR 225 million. Smartrac engages in the development and manufacturing of RFID inlays. It has intense research and development capabilities and a track record for developing and commercializing effective, high-value, and high-quality RFID products.

Key Market Trends

RFID Technology is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Industry 4.0 technology has become a complicated aspect of business operations in most sectors with the rise of the fourth industrial revolution. RFID technology has become essential across a wide range of industries. The pharmaceutical industry’s emergence is mainly attributed to the high importance of the safety and security of business operations. With the increasing consumer awareness about the toxic counterfeit products pushed in the market, the technology is expected to foresee significant growth in the industry.

– As one of the most supervised and sensitive product groups, pharmaceuticals are subjected to numerous safety norms, and manufacturers have to adhere to the drug quality and adhere to stringent regulations. Besides, increasing risks from substandard and falsified drugs are creating a need for efficient anti-counterfeiting solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. This has boosted RFID’s adoption in combination with the electronic product code (EPC) in the industry.

– Though the technology is not new to the pharmaceutical industry, RFID readers are bring deployed for more efficient and potentially life-saving when used for monitoring drug quality and movement of the product. The user’s inclination towards tech-based solutions coupled with the latest technologies to improve the security in pharmaceutical warehousing and the productivity and efficiency of their business logistics is expected to augur well for vendors and RFID companies in the pharmaceutical industry.

– Also, the need for safe transportation and storage of these products will be amplified with the growing trend of personalized medicine and treatments. Drug manufacturers and wholesalers implement an efficient labeling system by next-generation RFID tags and readers to reduce medical errors and improve the safety of personalized pharmaceutical products.

– Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Korea, is one of the players that has been successfully employing RFID to increase efficiency, monitor product movements, and ensure compliance with government regulations. The company plans to use big data accrued from the existing RFID-based manufacturing system as part of the next phase of its Smart Factory.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593274/future-proof-pharma-labels-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

This Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593274?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.