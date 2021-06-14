Future Growth: HLA Typing for Transplant Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2020-2027

Global HLA typing for transplant market is projected to observe a strong growth over the forecast period primarily owing to the growing number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry. By technology, the molecular assay segment is expected to account for largest share in the global industry by 2027. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the global market and create lucrative opportunities for the market in the estimated period.

According to a latest research report published by Research Dive, the global HLA typing for transplant market is anticipated to $1,070.5 million and rise at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The North America HLA typing for transplant cast polymer market is projected to dominate the global industry in the forecast period mainly due to the rise in number of organ transplant procedures and increasing life expectancy rates in the region.

Market Dynamics

The increase in number of R&D activities in the pharma & biotech industry is the significant factor projected to propel the growth of the global HLA typing for transplant market over the forecast period. Moreover, the advancements in technology and continuous development in healthcare facilities are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the HLA typing for transplant market growth by 2027. However, stringent government regulations related to organ donations & transplantation are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Key Segment Takeaways of the Industry:

The report segments the global HLA typing for transplant market into Technology, Product & Service, Application, End-Users, and Region.

– On the basis of technology, the global market is categorized into molecular assay, non-molecular assay, sanger’s sequencing, and next-generation sequencing. Of these, the molecular assay segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the market over the forecast period majorly due to its various benefits such as small processing time, multi-sample test, high procedural efficiency, and real-time data interpretation.

– Based on product & service, the global industry is classified into software & services, reagents & consumables, & instruments. Of these, the instrument segment is expected to account for considerable share in the market owing to the growing usage of developed instruments that assists in providing better & accurate results.

– On the basis of application, the overall market is bifurcated into research and diagnostics. Of these, the diagnostic application segment is predicted to witness a significant growth by 2027 as it is the most commonly used technique and rising number of organ donations & transplants.

– Based on end-users, the overall industry is categorized into commercial service providers, academic & research institutes, and hospitals. Of these, the hospital segment is likely to dominate global market throughout the forecast period owing to the availability of skilled personnel and advanced medical equipment.

– By region, the global industry is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. Of these, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of medical devices and advanced technology.

Key Market Players

The major players functioning in the global HLA typing for transplant market include Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc., Immucor Inc, CareDx Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Hologic Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biofortuna, and Luminex Co. Further, the report outlines several aspects of all these industry players such as SWOT analysis, recent strategic moves & developments, financial performance, and product portfolio.

