Fuslie gets surprised by Valkyrae, Miyoung, TinaKitten, and others during stream on 30th birthday

100 Thieves content material creator Leslie “Fuslie” was given a shock by her fellow streamer pals Valkyrae, Wendy, TinaKitten, and others whereas she was livestreaming the countdown to her thirtieth birthday.

The favored YouTuber was presenting her birthday stream, lamenting that she would quickly not be in her twenties, when the content material creator’s pals entered the room with balloons and a cake with 13 candles. After counting them, Leslie was overjoyed and rationalized that that they had purposefully used 13 candles to point that she was nonetheless a teen at coronary heart. She stated:

“Oh, as a result of I’ve like the center and spirit of a thirteen-year-old! That is so candy.”

Blaustoise had a response to this and stated:

“I used to be gonna say like the top of a thirteen-year-old.”

Watch how Fuslie reacted to turning 30 with pals stunning her with cake

When the YouTube streamer was counting right down to her birthday because the clock reached the one-minute mark, the truth that she was turning 30 dawned on Fuslie. Asking chat to cease time helplessly, she stated:

“Oh man, I am previous. It is occurring. I am previous, I am so previous, it is occurring…. Oh my god, I am gonna have 20 seconds left in my twenties! Cease, freeze! Freeze the time. Oh my god, 20 seconds left.”

Making an attempt to make enjoyable of the truth that she was not going to be in her twenties in a matter of seconds, she continued joking about her age:

“Hey, did you guys know I am in my twenties? Do you know? I, me. I am in my twenties, nonetheless; love being in my twenties. I am so younger.”

Because the timer reached zero, Fuslie joked about breaking her shoulders as she lastly turned 30:

“Expensive, lord. It is occurred. 4, three, two… ugh, my shoulder. It is cracked, oh god.”

Nonetheless, her sorrow of turning 30 was instantly vanquished after the doorway of a number of of her pals.

“Oh, you guys. No method you are…. Oh, the balloons are coming. Aww!”

As all of them took their place behind the stream, Fuslie was handed the cake to blow out the candles. Realizing that the numbered candles stated 785,857 as a substitute of 30, she exclaimed:

“Why does it say 785,857 on that? I am turning 30! Oh wait, I get it. It makes me really feel younger. No, as a result of that is such an previous quantity that I am like, ‘Oh, I am solely 30.'”

Timestamp 5:01:29

The YouTuber proceeded to thank everybody for arranging the cake and the balloons and profusely apologized for her messy room. Blaming the mess on the brand new Pokemon sport, she stated:

“My room is a large number, do not look! Oh my god, I am simply so insecure about my room. Pokemon, it is a degenerate…”

She then requested her friends to attend for her outdoors so she may end the stream by watching a particular video that she had recorded final yr as a message for her future self. The file was titled: “message from 2021 fuslie.” She additionally talked about having to make the same video, saying:

“Okay, so I’ve to observe this video from final yr. And I’ve to file a brand new one, after which I can come outdoors. However that video takes like quarter-hour. I am going to do it quick, it is going to be so quick!”

Earlier than watching the video, she informed her viewers that she was genuinely stunned by so many individuals coming to her home for her birthday as a result of she thought that they would not do it:

“I did not suppose that everybody would… I believed that meta died. I believed we stopped going to one another’s homes. That is an excessive amount of work. We gotta go to mattress.”

Fan reactions to Fuslie turning 30

Fuslie was trending on Twitter as followers and different content material creators wished her on her birthday. Listed here are some fan reactions from her official subreddit and Twitter:

Fuslie has a practice of recording a video on her birthday for her future self. It is a message to not solely herself but additionally to her pals and followers about her yr with them, combined in with some life recommendation and realizations she’s had over time. You may watch her reacting to the 2021 video embedded above.

