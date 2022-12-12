Fuslie and Koil donate $50,000 to NoPixel Music Awards

Leslie “Fuslie” and Koil are placing collectively $50,000 for the first-ever NoPixel (NP) Music Awards, an awards ceremony devoted solely to the musical artists related to the GTA RP server. The in-game occasion is being livestreamed on December 11, courtesy of assorted YouTube and Twitch streamers.

Touted as Los Santos’ First Grand Annual Music Awards Present, the occasion will likely be offered by FS Media, a subsidiary of the server’s common media mogul Fatoni Sarduchi’s firm, Fats Shanks Holdings.

Whereas the official NoPixel wiki mentions different in-game teams such because the Chang Gang, Pitchers, and Jiggity Studios as manufacturing groups who will provide the winners awards and felicitations, Fuslie and server proprietor Koil are the 2 accountable for the real-life $50K money prize that’s to be divided among the many winners.

The primary ever Nopixel Music awards will happen at eleventh of December at 6PM EST. Remember to tune in to see which unimaginable Nopixel artists will win an award! Additionally, 50k IRL money will likely be devided amongst the winners due to @fuslie and @ItsKoil The primary ever Nopixel Music awards will happen at eleventh of December at 6PM EST. Remember to tune in to see which unimaginable Nopixel artists will win an award! Additionally, 50k IRL money will likely be devided amongst the winners due to @fuslie and @ItsKoil.

Fuslie explains why she does not need to win at NoPixel Music Awards

The music business is a giant deal within the NoPixel group. Primarily based on real-life LA, Los Santos options many in-game media homes that take care of document labels and all different issues connected to the music business. The area is the proper setting for hardcore roleplay, which is the goal of the server.

Styled after the Grammy Awards or another comparable ceremony that acknowledges musical expertise, the NoPixel Music Awards ceremony has grow to be an elaborate journey deliberate amongst numerous events on the server who got here collectively to make it occur. Morevoer, there was a large month-long preliminary tour involving artists that went on different servers to carry out in-game live shows whereas additionally holding home.

With some 23 classes of awards to be given out, suffice it to say that the award present is likely one of the most elaborately deliberate and one of many grandest occasions ever held on the favored GTA Roleplaying server.

Fuslie is an avid roleplayer who has hundreds of hours in GTA enjoying on the server with fellow streamers reminiscent of Buddha. The 100 Thieves streamer can even be one of many folks co-streaming the NoPixel Music Awards and has talked about not desirous to win many awards. This is what she stated:

“The factor can be, I am giving cash to the precise winners. Im giving $20,000 of actual money cash to winners, so I do not need to win. As a result of I need to give cash away to folks. Let me give it to folks. Let me throw my money at you folks, please, take it.”

Twitter reacts to NoPixel Music Awards

The NoPixel group clearly loves the concept of music awards and has expressed gratitude in the direction of Fuslie for sponsoring financial rewards for the winners who’ve given a lot to followers. Listed below are some reactions from Twitter from individuals who have been ready for a night of enjoyable:

@nopixeltweets @fuslie @ItsKoil Audio artists have at all times been such a big a part of NP group. It is inspiring to see this sort of occasion. I want I may coordinate one thing this huge for visible artists. I will simply preserve engaged on it. @nopixeltweets @fuslie @ItsKoil Audio artists have at all times been such a big a part of NP group. It is inspiring to see this sort of occasion. I want I may coordinate one thing this huge for visible artists. I will simply preserve engaged on it.

@nopixeltweets @fuslie @ItsKoil SO EXCITED!! Because of all who had a hand in placing this collectively. The music scene is closely expert & gifted, completely satisfied they’ve this time to shine! 🏆🌟🎶🎤🎵💚

@nopixeltweets @fuslie @ItsKoil I do know it is RP and often simply made up however this award present is form of a in-between. Trigger it is there actual life expertise on making music that is being celebrated. There are such a lot of gifted RP artist. I want they might make a gta RP album to promote in actual life . @nopixeltweets @fuslie @ItsKoil I do know it is RP and often simply made up however this award present is form of a in-between. Trigger it is there actual life expertise on making music that is being celebrated. There are such a lot of gifted RP artist. I want they might make a gta RP album to promote in actual life .

Tune into any of the official streamers’ channels, reminiscent of that of Fuslie, Koil, or Blaustoise, to observe the NoPixel Music Awards dwell.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



