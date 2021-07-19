Fusion Splicer Market Demand, Scope and Global Competitive Insights Forecast, 2021-2028

Fusion splicer is an equipment that uses an electric arc to weld and form a permanent, low-loss, high-strength joint between two or more optical fibers in such a way that light passing through the fibers does not scatter or reflect back by the splice. Splicer comprises an optical core that assists in aligning fiber cables, a Profile Alignment System (PAS) software that eliminates loss of material during splicing, a detection system to detect edges where light is reflected and makes the region surrounding it almost as strong as the intact fiber.

Networked organizations in the telecommunication & information industry among others make large-scale use of this dynamic equipment as it provides extended bandwidth, low insertion loss, least reflectance, and low variable cost per fusion splice. Cloud service providers and cable operators make suitable use of compact, light-weight fusion splicers for the residential sector as it makes connection more efficient, reliable, withstand extreme temperature, and prevent dust and other particles from entering optical path. In addition, higher adoption of core alignment splicers providing low splice loss of 0.05dB (decibel) in the cable TV industry, which enhances product quality standards in the market. Further innovation such as real-time on-display monitoring of the state of the splicer imply that the fusion splicer market share will undergo steady growth in the coming years.

Growth in number of data centers worldwide has led to adoption of cloud-based infrastructure across the globe augmenting the need for fiber optic cables providing extended bandwidth. Surge in demand for long distance fiber-to-the-premises (FTTH) network deployments, mounting demand for hyper connectivity aiming convergence of voice, video, data networks, and increase in shift from mechanical splicing to fusion splicing to offer high network bandwidth are primary factors that drive rapid progression of the fusion splicer market growth. However, high cost of fusion splicing devices, frequent cleaning, occasional substitution of fusion splicer devices, and increase in demand for continuous power supply hinders the fusion splicer market growth. Contrarily rugged and versatile fusion splicers are capable to be used in harsh environment for installation, operation, and maintenance of military fiber optic networks. Technological advancements and increase in government investments to develop efficient fiber-optic networks are anticipated to open new avenues to the fusion splicer industry.

