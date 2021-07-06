Furtherance: Upcoming Challenges and Business Opportunities in Precision Farming Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global precision farming market in a negative way. This is mainly due to drastic decline in production of various crops owing to imposition of lockdown in many parts of the world. In addition, disruption or low supply of crops and increase in prices of daily consumables have adversely affected the global market growth during the pandemic period. The price hike of daily essentials is impacted due to shutting down of restaurants, hotels, and other major food joints across the globe. Furthermore, poultry farming has been badly hit during the pandemic due to misinformation spread on the social media platforms.

However, the global precision farming market is estimated to recover by Q1/Q2 of 2023 owing to increase in supply chains and the growing focus on health of agricultural workforce. Besides, the increasing demand for the farming techniques due to rising population is expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Market Estimations: Pre and Post Covid-19

The global precision farming market was accounted for $3,860.0 million in 2018, and is expected to surpass $10,762.7 million by 2026. The global market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, now the global precision farming market is expected to witness a decline in the growth rate and exhibit a CAGR of 13.5% after COVID-19 outbreak.

Prominent Market Players

Research Dive’s research report on global precision farming market outlines and summarizes several aspects of the key players functioning in the global industry such as company snapshot, business performance, latest developments, strategic moves, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and many more. The key players of the market include Deere & Company, F6S Network Limited, AGCO Corporation, Prospera Technologies, Trimble, Descartes Labs, Raven Industries, Autocopter Corp, AG Leader, and AgJunction. These players are implementing numerous strategies such as strategic collaborations, acquisitions, technological advancements, and many more to gain a competitive edge in the global industry.

