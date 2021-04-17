Further criticism of the emergency braking operations against «silks» | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The state’s criticism of the government’s plans for a nationwide emergency brake to combat the coronavirus does not stop. Hessian head of government Volker Bouffier (CDU) pointed to legal concerns about the planned exit restrictions.

His Saarland counterpart Tobias Hans (CDU) criticized the plans for being too rigid. In his state, the model project with corona relaxation based on rapid tests has now been extended by a week. At the same time, countless people took to the streets in various cities against the Corona measures – sometimes despite bans.

Health authorities reported 23,804 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Saturday. In addition, 219 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. This is evident from the figures from Saturday morning, which show the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:20 am. The seven-day nationwide incidence was 160.7. In the current board report of Friday evening, the RKI writes: “After a temporary decrease in the number of files during the Easter holidays, the significant increase in the number of files continues.” The numbers have increased, especially among the younger age groups.

On Friday, the Bundestag dealt with the amendment of the Infection Protection Act and the emergency brake included in it at first reading. Contact restrictions to break the third wave of corona should apply in provinces and cities from an incidence of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week. In addition, exit restrictions are scheduled from 9pm, but these are particularly controversial.

The Prime Minister of Hesse, Bouffier, had legal doubts about the admissibility of exit restrictions. “There are already serious legal concerns about the curfew as formulated in the law,” he told the newspaper “Bild”. However, he does not see any powerlessness of the states in the law. Saarland’s head of government, Hans, strangers with the federal emergency brake. “If we go back into full lockdown in a completely uncreative way, that will help something,” said the “world’s” CDU politician. “But it will also cause a lot of annoyance.” At the same time, he defended his country’s nationally recognized model. The number of infections in Saarland did not increase more than in the rest of Germany.

Critical care practitioners urged politicians to hurry and warned against time-consuming discussions about details. “There is currently no time for days or weeks of discussion – now is the time to act,” said the chairman of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (Divi), Gernot Marx, the editorial network Germany (RND). ). You need the nationwide emergency brake – better yesterday than today.

In Brandenburg, according to Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD), an exit restriction applies from Monday between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for regions where the seven-day incidence exceeds 100 for at least three days.

In the cities of Stuttgart and Dresden, the police introduced a large number of demonstration bans. In the center of Stuttgart, numerous “lateral thinkers” and other opponents of the Corona policy chanted slogans, carried drums and flags, but many did not have masks. Distances were also not adhered to. According to their own statements, the police stopped several spontaneous, unauthorized elevators and group formations, recorded the personal details of the participants and provided references. In Dresden, officials continued to monitor smaller groups in the city center. In some cases reprimands were issued and identity checked in many places.

Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) sharply criticized the behavior of the AfD and part of the population in the Free State during the Corona crisis in Dresden. Speaking at the CDU’s state party conference, he accused the AfD, “lateral thinkers” and other “conspiratorial people” of keeping those responsible from their jobs, annoying people, and breaking the clear course needed to fight the pandemic . .

Also in Wiesbaden, police on their way to the city center stopped several hundred people from a demonstration of “lateral thinking”. In Thuringia there were also several police operations for “silks”. In Berlin, hundreds of camping friends demonstrated with mobile homes and caravans for an immediate opening of the parking spaces and campsites.

Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) had previously called on the police in the newspapers of the Funke media group that mass rule violations or even criminal acts “must be a clear red line and act consistently”.