Further corona requirements? FDP accuses government of breach of word | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The FDP has strongly criticized the federal health ministry’s plans for further corona requirements in the coming months and ending free corona tests.

Vice-chairman of the party, Wolfgang Kubicki, accused the federal government of breaking the word in the “Bild” newspaper (Wednesday). In terms of objectives and effects, it amounts to a direct vaccination obligation if the government excludes unvaccinated people from social life.

A ministry report available to the German News Agency, which was sent to the federal states and the Bundestag, says further corona demands are needed to contain another large wave of infections. Due to the advanced vaccination campaign, protective measures may be more moderate than last autumn and winter.

Requirements also for vaccinated and recovering people

On August 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will meet with the Prime Minister on how to proceed in the pandemic. The ministry’s report mentions continued adherence to hygiene measures and the need to wear a medical protective mask “until spring 2022”, especially in local and long-haul transport and retail – “for everyone, including those who have been vaccinated.” and those who have recovered”.

With a view to protective measures, the ministry explains that vaccination and testing have a high chance of preventing people with a high and therefore contagious viral load from entering a room. “Therefore, regardless of the incidence, from early/mid-September 2021, participation in certain events across Germany should generally only be possible if the 3G rule (3G: vaccinated, recovered or tested) is respected.” Covered catering, hotel accommodation, body hugging services, sports and indoor events, as well as major indoor and outdoor events are mentioned.

Special requirements for unvaccinated people

Particularly for unvaccinated people, further restrictions above certain thresholds may again be necessary, depending on vaccination coverage, incidence per age group and the number of serious clinical cases per age group, the report said. This included in particular contact restrictions, as well as the restriction or exclusion of the participation of unvaccinated persons in events and in the hospitality industry (“2G instead of 3G”).

Kubicki said: “The announcement that it plans to ban unvaccinated people from visiting restaurants in the future is the most brutal and most devastating of all lapses in pact by this federal government, which has repeatedly vowed that there will be no mandatory vaccination. will be in Germany. . This breach of word far outweighs the disproportionate nature of this impending vaccination demand.” The FDP politician also questioned why the federal government’s plan applies to restaurants, “but not to talk shows, CDU party conventions, or corporate gatherings.” .”

Will corona rapid tests be charged in the future?

The Federal Ministry of Health also proposed an end to the free corona rapid tests for all citizens by mid-October. Because everyone can now get an immediate vaccination offer, permanent cost takeover by the taxpayer is not appropriate, according to a report from the ministry. It is therefore proposed that the federal government end the offer of free citizen tests to everyone in mid-October — around October 11 or 18. Only for people who cannot be vaccinated or for whom there is no general vaccination advice, such as pregnant women or children and adolescents, should free rapid tests continue to exist.

The FDP is also defending itself against this advance. Party vice-chairman Kubicki called this in the “Passauer Neue Presse” (Wednesday) “a pressure tool to force people to vaccinate” and “extremely antisocial”.

No free tests for vaccinators

The chairman of the conference of health ministers, the Bavarian department head Klaus Holetschek (CSU), is in favor of an end to the free corona rapid tests, but does not want to give a specific time. “I support the Federal Ministry of Health’s proposal to make corona rapid tests affordable for a certain target group at that time,” said Holetschek of the German news agency in Munich. But he stressed: “The exact timing will have to be discussed at the state level in the conference of health ministers.”

The CSU politician said that no one has to pay for a test that could not be vaccinated for medical reasons or is suspected of corona. “Free tests for those who refuse to vaccinate or those who have not been vaccinated should not be permanent,” he argued. “It cannot and should not be the case that the freedom of the individual not to be vaccinated is financed by all members of the solidarity community.”