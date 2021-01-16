Furfural Market: Industry Growth, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2027| Central Romana Corporation; hebeichem; ILLOVO SUGAR AFRICA (PTY) LTD

An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. Furfural Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global Furfural Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.

Market Insights

Global furfural market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising production opportunities and rising environmental concern are the factor for the market growth.

Furfural is an organic compound which is a colourless liquid. Due to its superior physical properties, furfural is commonly used as a solvent in the production of refractory products, resin-bonded grinding wheels and butadiene extraction. They usually have thermosetting properties, physical resistance and corrosive resistance. They are also used as solvent for refining rosin and oil so they can enhance the characteristics of catalytic cracker and diesel fuel. They are widely used in applications such as flavour enhancer, gasoline additives, decolorizing agents among others.

Major Market Players Covered in the Furfural Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global furfural market are Central Romana Corporation; hebeichem; ILLOVO SUGAR AFRICA (PTY) LTD; International Furan Chemicals B.V.; LENZING AG; Pennakem, LLC; Silvateam S.p.a.; International Furan Chemicals B.V.; Zibo Xinye Chemical Industry Limited Company; Krbl; Transfurans bvba; Nutrafur S.A.; Merck KGaA; Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.; Galaxy Laboratories; Shanxi Province Gaoping Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd; Henan Huilong Chemical Co.,Ltd.; among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In July 2018, Sappi today announced further progress in the growth of its biorefinery ability by announcing that it will build a demonstration plant to further expand its latest Xylex technology for Xylitol and Furfural production. They are planning to focus on building a sustainable and profitable business from the manufacture and sale of food ingredients, materials and chemical intermediates derived from C5 sugars produced as a co-product of our production of dissolving wood pulp and lignin produced in our global production of pulp

• In July 2015, Oji Holdings Corporation announced that they are going to establish new technology so they can produce furfural from the hemicellulose. During the manufacture of dissolving pulp, this is constantly isolated, making commercial production of furfural possible. This will also help the company to use the furfural in different applications

Global Furfural Market Scope and Market Size

By Application

o Solvents

o Flavor Enhancers

o Fungicides

o Gasoline Additives

o Decolorizing Agents

o Intermediates in Adhesives and Sealants

By Catalyst

o Solid Acid Type

o Liquid Acid Type

By End- User Industry

o Chemical Industry

o Agrochemical Industry

o Pharmaceutical and Medical Industry

o Oil and Gas Industry

o Automotive and Transportation Industry

o Manufacturing Industry

o Furfural s and Polymer Industry

o Food and beverages Industry

o Fertilizer Industry

o Others

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

