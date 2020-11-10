Funko unveils the new pop! The Mandalorian

If you are a fan of collectible action figures and the famous The Mandalorian series, Funko Pop! just revealed a brand new character with the portrait of Baby Yoda, and in particular a scene that was recently controversial in Season 2. It’s called The Mandalorian – The Child with the Deluxe XL Egg Capsule.

Baby Yoda is hungry, very hungry!

In episode 2 of the second season of The Mandalorian, which airs on the Disney + platform, we discovered that Baby Yoda has a fondness for unfertilized Madame Frog eggs. In fact, he tastes it with relish, even when Din Djarin rebukes him.

The figurine from the Mandalorian collection shows Baby Yoda in front of a capsule full of frog eggs, his little sweet sin. The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Funko Pop figure with egg capsule is available in our Hitek Store for 30 euros! A great Christmas gift idea for a fan of Star Wars and The Mandalorian.

on the back of a bantha!

Otherwise we also have another model with Baby Yoda, it’s Funko Pop! The Mandalorian – The Child on Bantha, which will also be available in December, but can also be ordered for the same price. We can see the Mandalorian with the child in a bag on the back of a bantha.

You really have to make room in your window or on your shelf because Funko Pop! Risk of offering us many other models in the series.