Funko Pop presents a new collection of action figures

After the recently presented collection of the Star Wars Concept Series, it is the turn of the film The Rise of Skywalker to have the right to own pop characters.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker: A New Collection

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2019 and is Episode 9 of the saga. The story takes place 1 year after the death of Luke Skywalker. The resistance is trying to survive as best they can in the First Order under the leadership of Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, but a rumor has emerged that Emperor Palpatine has returned.

For the characters we find all the main characters. They are 9 cm high for the smallest and 25 cm for the largest, are officially licensed and come with their window box. Can be pre-ordered in our shop from 12.49 euros. Shipping is scheduled for next May.

FUNKO POP BEN SOLO FIGURINE WITH BLUE SABER STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

This pop pays homage to Kylo Ren, aka Ben Solo, son of Leia Organa and Han Solo, all dressed in black.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP REY DOUBLE LASER SABER – STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

The second pop figure shows Rey, Palpatine’s granddaughter, with 2 lightsabers ready to fight.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP REY SABER LASER YELLOW – STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

He honors Rey with a yellow lightsaber. This is a figure that is 6 inches tall.

FUNKO POP PALPATINE REVITALIZED CHARACTER – STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Palpatine is back in a character that is both beautiful and somewhat scary.

25 CM FUNKO POP BABU FRIK FIGURINE – STERN WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

The Funko Pop! Babu Frik is an XXL model 25 cm high and she is really very beautiful.