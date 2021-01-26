Funko Pop figures of the 2021 edition revealed

At Funko Pop there are a variety of collectible figures, whether they are films, series, but also with the image of manga and anime. Today is the turn of the My Hero Academia collection to be available through new characters.

My Hero Academia: An Anime That Fascinates

My Hero Academia is primarily a manga, but it also had the right to anime adaptation, as is the case with many other cult licenses. As a reminder, the animated series debuted in 2016, two years after the manga was first published. Since then it’s still in progress after 5 seasons. In terms of the story, it takes place in a world where 80% of the population have superpowers, but Izuku Midoriya is one of the few people who doesn’t have them. Nevertheless, he wants to become a superhero and is involved in the superhero-like sector of the great Yuei Academy.

The new Funko Pop represents the great characters of the series. They are officially licensed and come with their window box. They can be pre-ordered in our shop from April 2021.

FUNKO POP PRESENT MIC FIGURINE – MY HERO ACADEMY

This figure pays homage to Present Mic, a very important character of Yuei with his special appearance.

FUNKO POP BEST JEANIST CHARACTER – MY HERO ACADEMY

The best jeans man with blonde hair is entitled to his own pop figure and is very easy to recognize by his denim outfit.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP SHIGARAKI – MY HERO ACADEMY

Shigaraki is the main antagonist in the series and his ultimate goal is to destroy All Might.

FUNKO POP MINA ASHIDO FIGURE – MY HERO ACADEMY

Mina Ashido is one of the students at Yuei Academy and she too wants to become a professional superhero.

FUNKO DEKU FIGURINE (UNIFORM) – POP MY HERO ACADEMIA

Izuku Midoriya or Deku is the main character of the story and we find him with his perfect little uniform