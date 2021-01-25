Funko Pop figures of the 2021 edition are beautiful

2021 is a rich year for Funko with new licenses as well as new editions like One Piece in which we find Luffy and his companions.

One Piece: the world’s best-selling manga

One Piece is originally a shōnen manga series by Eiichirō Oda that was published in 1997 and has not yet ended. It has also been animated since 1999. As a reminder, it tells the story of Luffy, who wants to become the worthy successor of the legendary Roger.

In relation to this new edition 2021 there are some essential features and it is possible to pre-order these new collectible figurines directly from our store at a price of 12.49 euros. These are of course official, licensed products that come with your window box.

FUNKO POP CROCODILE FIGURE – ONE PIECE

Crocodile is the main antagonist of the alabasta bow and the latter is one of the 7 captain corsairs, but he is also the head of the Criminal Baroque Works organization. Cigar in your mouth, this little figure represents it very well.

FUNKO POP BROOK FIGURE – ONE PIECE

Brook is the musician of the Straw Hat Crew. Dead the first time, he came back to life thanks to Devil Fruit, but he turned into a skeleton.

FUNKO POP LUFFY FIGURE IN KIMONO – ONE PIECE

The main hero of the manga is Luffy in a pretty little red kimono that is armed with a katana. The bad guys better watch out!

ILLUSTRATION FUNKO POP SABO – ONE PIECE

Sabo is Monkey D. Dragon’s right-hand man and commander of the Revolutionary Army, but he’s mainly Luffy’s foster brother.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP RORONOA ZORO – ONE PIECE

Roronoa Zoro is the second of the Straw Hat crew, he’s also one of the most powerful characters.