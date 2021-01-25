Funko Pop figures honor the Star Wars series on Disney +

If you’ve followed and been conquered by the first season of the Mandalorian series, here is a new collection of characters coming to us from Funko Pop that can be pre-ordered from our store.

The Mandalorian: a successful Star Wars series

The Mandalorian is a series set in the universe of the Star Wars saga and was a real hit on the exclusive Disney + platform, on which it is exclusive.

The figures are 9 cm high, come with their window box and are officially licensed. Pre-order at a price of 12.49 euros, must be reactive, as they can sell out very quickly.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP WARRIOR GAMORREAN – STAR WARS – MANDALORIAN

With his green skin, the Gamorrean warrior doesn’t look good, especially when he has an ax in hand!

FUNKO POP MANDALORIAN AND THE CHILD FIGURE IN JET-PACK – STAR WARS – MANDALORIAN

For this figure we find the Mandalorian and the child soaring into the air like a jet pack.

FUNKO POP THE CHILD FIGURE IN A BAG – STAR WARS – MANDALORIAN

This pop is going to make you fall for it. It depicts grogu in a small bag and its appearance is too cute.

FUNKO POP THE MYTHRAL CHARACTER – THE MANDALORIAN

You can’t miss it with its pretty blue skin and gills, The Mythrol has the right to its pop too.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP Cara Dune – THE MANDALORIAN

This pop figure pays homage to Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano on the series.