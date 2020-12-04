Fungicides Market 2020: Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis And Forecast 2025 | Top Players- BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Fungicides Market research report highlights the most important market insights that take business to the highest level of growth and success. The research, analysis and estimations about the market have been performed with the reliable knowledge in this industry analysis report. This market report focuses on important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Fungicides industry. Global Fungicides Market report helps to obtain information about all the above factors by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis.

The global fungicides market is expected to reach USD 22.06 billion by 2025, from USD 15.18 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Fungicides Market Scope and Market Size

Fungicides market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, form, action and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the fungicides market is segmented into chemical and biological. Chemical has been further segmented into triazoles, strobilurins, dithiocarbamates, chloronitriles, phenylamides, and other chemical fungicides. Biological has been further segmented into microbial and botanical.

On the basis of crop type, the fungicides market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types. Cereals & grains have been further segmented into corn, wheat, rice, and other cereals & grains. Oilseeds & pulses have been further segmented into soybean, cotton, and other oilseeds & pulses. Fruits & vegetables have been further segmented into apple, pears, cucumber, potatoes, grapes, and other fruits & vegetables.

On the basis of form, the fungicides market is segmented into liquid and dry. Liquid has been further segmented into suspension concentrates (SC), emulsifiable concentrates (EC), and soluble liquid flowables (SLC). Dry has been further segmented into water-dispersible granules (WDG) and wettable powder (WP).

On the basis of action, the fungicides market is segmented into contact and systemic.

On the basis of application, the fungicides market is segmented into seed treatment, soil treatment, foliar spray, chemigation, and post-harvest.

Fungicides Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Fungicides Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Fungicides manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Syngenta, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, ADAMA India Private Limited, Nufarm Limited, NIPPON SODA CO., FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company The Dow Chemical Company, UPL, LANXESS among others.

