The Sumeru area of Genshin Influence is a nation identified for its knowledge, flora, and foliage. Along with tons of distinctive constructing buildings, gamers can even discover new creatures and enemies ready to be found within the space.

HoYoverse launched the fourth quantity of the Sumeru Journey Journal on August 20, which solely included sure creatures and opponents. This manner, Vacationers can uncover extra content material for themselves within the new model by exploring the Dendro area when it arrives.

Genshin Influence: New creatures and enemies in Sumeru model 3.0

1) Fungi

New number of Fungi in Sumeru 3.0 (Picture through HoYoverse)

Fungi might not be a brand new kind of enemy in Genshin Influence as there are already ‘Floating Hydro Fungus’ in The Chasm: The Underground Mines, however Sumeru has a brand new number of Fungi that gamers will encounter quickly.

Floating Dendro Fungus Stretchy Anemo Fungus Whirling Electro Fungus Grounded Hydroshroom Winged Dendroshroom

The names themselves give away a number of details about their capabilities, comparable to the truth that the Whirling Electro Fungus could have a spin assault that inflicts Electro harm on lively characters. In The Chasm, the Floating Hydro Fungus is present in teams and is rarely alone. So, gamers can seemingly anticipate these new forms of Fungi to be present in teams in Sumeru as properly.

2) The Eremites

Eremite Desert Clearwater and Sunfrost (Picture through HoYoverse)

Eremite Desert Clearwater and Eremite Sunfrost are the one Eremite enemies formally launched within the Journey Journal. Since Eremite is understood to be a loosely-organized mercenary corps and is prepared to work for anybody so long as the pay is sweet, Vacationers can anticipate extra Eremite enemies, much like Treasure Hoarders, within the upcoming Sumeru replace.

3) Smash Drakes

Smash Drake: Skywatch (Picture through HoYoverse)

Automatons can have a brand new member of the family with the addition of Smash Drake: Earthguard and Skywatch. One of many Earthguard’s abilities was revealed over the last Genshin Influence Particular Program. It could actually periodically launch a torrent of power and can improve its personal Elemental RES, primarily based on the earlier primary kind of Elemental Injury it suffered.

4) Electro Regisvine

Electro Regisvine as a brand new boss (Picture through HoYoverse)

Electro Regisvine is a brand new number of Regisvines in Genshin Influence and can be a traditional boss for gamers to battle in opposition to. Surprisingly, this Electro creature is present in Sumeru, a land of Dendro.

5) Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Jadeplume Terrorshroom as a brand new boss (Picture through HoYoverse)

The Jadeplume Terrorshroom is one other boss that can be dropping supplies for 2 Dendro characters in Sumeru. Based mostly on the livestream, Jadeplume has two states: Activated and non-Activated. The Activated state will unleash extra fearsome assaults on the celebration, whereas within the non-Activated state, it will probably summon Fungi to the battlefield.

6) New wildlife

Shaggy Sumpter Beast (Picture through HoYoverse)

As proven earlier than, Sumeru in Genshin Influence has a singular local weather and ecology, ensuing within the look of many fantastical creatures. These presently embody:

Shaggy Sumpter Beast Rishboland Tiger Spinocrocodile Shroomboar

Shroomboar in Sumeru (Picture through HoYoverse)

Vacationers could discover the identify Shroomboar acquainted as it’s fairly much like the Forest Boars in Mondstadt and Liyue. They’re the identical species, however the Shroomboars have undergone a curious and distinctive transformation within the rainforest area of Sumeru.

With such an thrilling reveal of latest creatures and enemies in Sumeru, Genshin Influence has introduced that the Sumeru Journey Journal has come to an finish, after releasing a complete of 4 volumes.