Automotive Shielding Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.0% by 2025

The Global Automotive Shielding Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Automotive Shielding industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Automotive Shielding market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Automotive Shielding Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

“The automotive shielding Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 4 % during the forecast period.”

Key Market Trends:

Passenger Car Segment is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR

By vehicle type, Automotive Shielding for passenger cars is expected to outperform passenger vehicles segment. During the forecast period, the production and demand for passenger cars is expected to rise by around 8%. The rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the strict government norms for emission is enhancing the demand for heat shielding for passenger cars.

The adoption of advanced technologies like ADAS, connected cars, advanced infotainment systems etc. is high for passenger cars as compared to commercial vehicles. These advanced features are enhancing the demand for EMI shielding for passenger cars especially luxury and high-end cars.

In the year 2019, Electric vehicles witnessed a high demand and captured around 2.5% of the global vehicle market over the first 10 months and many new models were launched by the OEMs.

The major players in the market are spending heavily on research and development for EMI shielding for passenger cars looking at the high demand from the end-users. For instance, in May 2018, Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, introduced a new range of Form-In-Place EMI shielding materials and a silver conductive adhesive. The product has been successfully tested in China for mobile phones and will be launched for automotive products in Europe, who require reliable and high-performance EMI shielding materials for applications such as automatic mirrors, cameras, radar modules, rear/side detection systems and car audio/entertainment systems.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

