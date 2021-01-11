Functional Safety Market Size, Status, Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The Global Functional Safety Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Functional Safety industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Functional Safety market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Functional Safety Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

“The functioanl safety market is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the increasing adoption of functional safety solutions in the process and discrete industries.

– With the growing manufacturing and automotive sectors, China has become one of the countries witnessing the highest adoption of functional safety solutions in the region. For instance, the Government of China views its automotive industry, including the auto parts sector, as one of the country’s pillar industries. The Central Government of China expects that China’s automobile output will reach 30 million units by 2020 and 35 million units by 2025.

– With China and India being among the largest manufacturing hubs across the world, the governments in these countries are focusing on smart manufacturing techniques, by increasing automation and industrial control systems (ICS), like supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), and programmable logic controller (PLCs).

– Growing industrialization in economies, such as China and India, is contributing to the market’s growth positively. These countries have adopted functional safety solutions for various process applications, such as oil and gas and power generation. According to the Chinese government, Industrial IoT (IIoT) will grow to value around USD 65 billion by 2020.

– The growing adoption of safety automation solutions in the process industries in this region is contributing to the growth of the market in the region. According to British Petroleum’s Statistical Review of World Energy, 2018, more than 33% of the global refining capacity is concentrated in Asia-Pacific. Countries, like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, have the most active oil and gas downstream sectors in the region, which, together, are responsible for over 78% of the oil refining capacity of Asia-Pacific.

Regional Analysis for Functional Safety Market:

-North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

