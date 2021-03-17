Functional Safety Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2020 Trends, Research ,Forecast and Top Companies

“

Market Snapshot

Global Functional Safety Market valued is anticipated to reach USD 5,691.0 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.33% during the review period, 2020–2026. Functional safety is a component of the overall safety of a system that deals with automatic protection. Many functional safety provider companies are offering services that are widely used in various sectors, such as medical, transportation, utilities, and chemical, to mitigate operational risks. These systems provide safety for the products, personnel, and equipment, among others. Functional safety systems are expected to attain notable market expansion in the global market as these solutions are used for reducing hazards via automated safety systems.

The global functional safety market is expected to register substantial market growth owing to the largest market value of USD 3,993.9 Million in 2019. The growth of the global market is attributed to the rising use of IIoT and industrial automation. Various industry segments such as oil & gas, military & aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing industries are using functional safety services to ensure security. The functional safety systems are majorly used in industrial control systems, distributed control systems, supervisory control systems, and safety instrumented systems, among others. Functional safety is appropriate for keeping an eye on sources of inputs and failure reactions to anticipate the blunder in a safeguarded way. Additionally, A portion of the high-level useful security frameworks also incorporates fire and gas observing arrangements, burner the board arrangements, and emergency closure arrangements.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Major Players of the Global Functional Safety Market include Honeywell International Inc., Endress+Hauser Management AG, Siemens AG, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation

Global Functional Safety Market has been segmented based on Devices, System, end-ser, and Region. By Devices segment the global market has been classified into Actuators, Safety Sensors, Final Control Elements, Safety Controllers/Modules/Relays, Programmable Safety Systems, Emergency Stop Devices, Safety Switches, Valves, Others

In terms of System segment the global functional safety market has been categorized into Safety Instrumented Systems, Turbo Machinery Control (TMC), Supervisory Control System, Burner Management Systems (BMS), Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD), Fire & Gas Monitoring Control, Industrial Control Systems, High-Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Others. The end-User segment divides the global market into Oil & Gas, Metal and Mining, Pharmaceuticals and Biotech, Retail and Wholesale, Manufacturing, Power Generation, Others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Global Functional Safety Market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the rest of the world.

North America is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the review period. The region accounted for the largest market share of 35.22% with a market value of USD 1,406.7 million, in 2019.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit the second largest market of the global functional safety market with a healthy CAGR of 4.6% during the review period. The region accounted for USD 1,233.1 million, in 2019.

