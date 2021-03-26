Functional Safety Market 2020-2027 | Renesas Electronics, Mangan Software Solutions, Intel, Balluff, PHOENIX CONTACT

The research and analysis conducted in Functional Safety Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Functional Safety industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Functional Safety Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Functional safety market is to register a Substantial CAGR of 8.76 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to standard safety norms and rules, increasing focus on aggressive security systems and increased requirement for functional security-certified ESD

Functional safety is a particular element of security management that refers to the proper functioning of a specific device or item of machinery. It examines the prospective hazards resulting from the system failure of the device or part of the machinery. It then includes implementing back-up security policies to solve the system failure. Functional safety depends on effective structures, rather than inactive structures. Functional safety is required mostly in pharmaceutical and biotech, power generation, food and beverages, water and wastewater, oil & gas, metal & mining chemical, automotive, railways and medical.

Market Drivers:

Standard safety norms and rules is driving the growth of the market

Increasing focus on aggressive security systems is propelling the growth of the market

Rising implementation of operational safety systems in oil and gas sector is boosting the growth of the market

Increased requirement for functional security-certified ESD in method and separate sectors is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High capital expenditure in the implementation of functional safety systems is hindering the growth of the market

Growing difficulty of functional safety systems is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Functional Safety Market

By Device

Safety Sensors

Safety Switches

Safety Controllers/Modules/Relays

Programmable Safety Systems

Emergency Stop Devices

Final Control Elements Valves Actuators

Others

By System

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) Fire & Gas Monitoring Control Turbomachinery Control (TMC) Burner Management System (BMS) High-Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS)

Industrial Control Systems Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems Distributed Control System (DCS)



By Application

Process Industry Oil & Gas Power Generation Chemical Food and Beverages Water and Wastewater Pharmaceutical and Biotech Metal & Mining Others

Discrete Industries Automotive Railways Medical



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In June 2018, Siemens purchase Austin, Texas-based Austemper Design Systems Inc., offering analytics, auto-correction and simulation technology. This technology enables clients to evaluate and harden the IC models for functional safety in apps such as manufacturing, industrial and aviation systems where functional safety and elevated performance are required to comply with safety regulations such as ISO 26262. With this purchase, the company is committed to assisting their clients rapidly by introducing technologies to the industry in autonomous vehicles, intelligent mills and smart cities.

In November 2016, ANSYS acquired the KPIT Medini Technologies, a major supplier of safety assessment alternatives for systems. Medini creates and sells alternatives for system safety assessment, safety engineering, and quality management. Its flagship product, medini analytics, uses key functional safety assessment operations and combines them with current customer technology business processes. Medini Analysis offers broad assistance, including an idea, scheme, software and equipment concentrations. This acquisition will give combined solution which will stimulate development in a number of sectors and devices, adding to the functional safety capacities of medini in its portfolio.

Competitive Analysis

Global Functional safety market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Functional safety market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Functional safety market are Renesas Electronics Corporation., Mangan Software Solutions, Intel Corporation, Balluff GmbH, PHOENIX CONTACT, Pepperl+Fuchs Factory Automation Pvt. Ltd., Moore Industries., Bosch Rexroth AG, Mouser Electronics, Inc., UL LLC, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, OMRON Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, HIMA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, exida.com LLC, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, TÜV Rheinland, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB amongst others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Functional Safety report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Functional Safety market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Functional Safety market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Functional Safety market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Functional Safety market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Functional Safety market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

