The global functional proteins market is estimated to have reached USD 5.1 billion in 2020. The market is further projected to garner USD 7.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027 (forecast period).Increased demand for nutraceuticals are expected to remain a key driving force in the near future due to the rising consumer awareness towards maintaining a balanced diet and improving the nutritional value of the human body.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Usage of Functional Proteins by Various End-User Industries

Due to the growing demand for food items with enhanced functionalities, functional proteins are used in various applications, such as dietary supplements, food, and beverages. During the forecast period, the ability of manufacturers of functional proteins to produce distinct protein isolates, protein concentrates, and other types of protein ingredients for various food items, such as dairy products, beverages, dietary supplements, infant formulas, bakery, and confectionery products is expected to drive the growth of the market for functional proteins in the forecast period.

Upgradation in the Functional Proteins Market

Protein ingredients in the food industry are commonly used for their health benefits and versatility in food formulations. Due to the mounting demand for plant-based products by customers, plant protein ingredients are currently widely used in the food industry. For instance, to replace meat, egg, milk, and other dairy products, vegetable proteins such as meat analogs, mung bean protein isolates, soy milk, almond milk, and vegan cheese are being used increasingly. This is one of the major driving for the functional proteins market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players for Functional Proteins MarketInclude– Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, SunOpta, Darling Ingredients Inc, Omega Protein Corporation, DowDuPontInc, Kemin Industries, InVivo, and John Pointon& Sons Ltd.

SunOpta, for instance, reported an extra investment in the plant-based foods and beverages division. The investment will increase the potential of its plant in Allentown, Pennsylvania further. Additionally, the company announced its exit from its frozen fruit processing plant in Santa Maria, California, effective February 1, 2021. To sustain growth plans, these programs are part of the company’s multi-year supply chain optimization strategy.

Recent Developments

On 14 December 2020 , DSM announced a collaboration agreement with VALIO to develop sustainable dairy products. Purpose-led by global science-based companies active in nutrition, health, and sustainable living, has signed a collaboration agreement to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of dairy production in Finland.

, DSM announced a collaboration agreement with VALIO to develop sustainable dairy products. Purpose-led by global science-based companies active in nutrition, health, and sustainable living, has signed a collaboration agreement to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of dairy production in Finland. On 19 November 2020,ADM and InnovaFeed, announced plans to collaborate on the construction and operation of the world’s largest insect protein production site, in Decatur, Illinois. The facility will be owned and operated by InnovaFeed and will co-locate with ADM’s Decatur corn processing complex, with ADM supplying feedstocks.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey Product/Service Segmentation By type, application, source, form, and region Key Players Key players for Functional Proteins market include:Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, SunOpta, Darling Ingredients Inc, Omega Protein Corporation, DowDuPontInc, Kemin Industries, InVivo, and John Pointon& Sons Ltd.

By Type

Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Isolates

Casein&Caseinates

Soy Protein

Others

By Application

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

By Source

Plant

Animal

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

