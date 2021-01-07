Functional Food Ingredients Market Research Insights, Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2026

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Functional Food Ingredients Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here-

Cargill

BASF SE

Dowdupont

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods

The other players in the market are Kerry Group, Ajinomoto, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Biocatalysts, Roquette Freres, and CHR. Hansen and Kemin Industries, Beneo, Miller, Royal Cosun, A B Miller Plc, Anheuser-usch InBev, Carlsberg Group among other.

Functional foods are that which potentially effect on health beyond basic nutrition in a positive way. Functional foods promote optimal health and reduce the risk of any disease. According to food and drug administration the increasing demand for health benefitting foods that is needed beyond basic nutrition to promote optimal health is currently the cornerstone of the development of functional food ingredients market. The growing awareness among a large population about the consumption of nutritive food rather than only satisfying taste and appeal considerations is providing a strong basis for the growth of players in the market.

As a result, consumers are opting for nutritive convenience foods and nutritionally fortified foods in place of traditional convenience and junk foods. In particular, in developed economies, the changing perception of food cabinet as a medical cabinet is leading to an increasing number of consumers stocking up on wholesome foods. Hence, functional foods are increasingly becoming a commonality in the kitchens of health-savvy consumers. Increasing product innovations complemented with the development of novel chemicals to enhance the taste and appeal of functional food is further giving an impetus to the functional food ingredients market. Furthermore, the easy availability of a large variety of functional foods is favouring the growth of this market.

According to DuPont annual report June 14, 2017 DuPont Nutrition & Health had present on the emerging science of the microbiome and how it might potentially provide solutions to address the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance at AgriVision 2017.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increase in consumption of nutritive convenience food and fortified food

Growth in incidences of chronic diseases

Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

Higher cost for functional food products due to the inclusion of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients

Conducts Overall FUNCTIONAL FOOD INGREDIENTS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Vitamins, Minerals),

Source (Natural Source, Synthetic Source),

Application(Food, Beverages),

Health Benefit(Gut Health, Heart Health, Bone Health, Immunity , Nutritive Health , Weight Management)

The FUNCTIONAL FOOD INGREDIENTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Competitive Analysis: Global Functional Food Ingredients Market

The global functional food ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Functional Food Ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In October, 2017 Cargill makes its first animal feed company acquisition in Brazil the acquisition of privately owned integral nutrias animal, announced on Friday is Cargill’s first purchase of a company in food ingredients segment in Latin America’s largest economy.

Cargill has been looking to diversify into new businesses as global grain traders face a margin squeeze because of a glut of the crops.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Functional Food Ingredients Size, Status and Forecast 2025

What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Functional Food Ingredients ?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Functional Food Ingredients space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Functional Food Ingredients ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Functional Food Ingredients ?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Functional Food Ingredients ?

