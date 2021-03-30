Functional Food Ingredients Market is Projected to Reach US$ 298.54 Billion by 2027

MarketStudyReport.com adds a new market research report titled Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Size study by Ingredient (Probiotics, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Prebiotics, & Dietary Fibers, Vitamins and Others), Product (Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils and Others), Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health, and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 published by Bizwit Research & Consulting LLP to the Food and Beverages segment of its online reports store

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market to reach USD 298.54 billion by 2027.

Request a sample of this premium report titled Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Size study by Ingredient (Probiotics, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Prebiotics, & Dietary Fibers, Vitamins and Others), Product (Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils and Others), Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health, and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3357866?utm_source=mccourier.com&utm_medium=SHR

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market is valued approximately USD 177.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Functional food can be defined as a transformed food that claims to improve health. It does not prevent illnesses, but it aims to reduce the risk of dangerous diseases by supplying vital nutrients and proteins to improve the health of the body. Functional nutritional food adds advantages to human physiological needs.

Further, growing appetite for nutritious drinks across the globe is expected to build opportunities for players in the global market for practical food ingredients. Rising health-conscious customers have raised the market for nutritious bars and drinks, increasing the sales of functional food ingredients.

For instance: as per Statista Health food and beverage sales of the “organic” category reached 105 billion U.S. dollars. Furthermore, Consumer intake of protein-rich foods is on the rise. Around the same time, health-conscious customers have decreased their intake of items that are rich in carbohydrates and sweeteners and food with a high fat content.

Also, as per Statista organic food category held a share of about five percent of the global health and wellness market in 2017. As a result, high fiber and high protein food intake have risen, raising the need for functional food ingredients from the food industry. However, the higher cost for functional food product impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, consumers are deeply interested in understanding more about functional food items would create a lucrative opportunity for Global Functional Food Ingredients Market

The regional analysis of global Functional Food Ingredients market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the urbanization, growing expenditure on health goods and knowledge of the medicinal benefits of functional food are projected to boost functional food market growth in Asia-Pacific. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as change in lifestyle and drastic changes in the food preference would create lucrative growth prospects for the Functional Food Ingredients market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Danone, Glanbia PLC Hearthside Food Solutions LLC Mars Incorporated Meiji Co., Ltd. NestlA(C) S.A. Raisio PLC Royal frieslandcampina N.V. Sanitarium Health Food Company The Kraft Heinz Company.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Ingredient:

Probiotics

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Prebiotics & Dietary Fibers

Vitamins

Others

By Product:

Bakery & Cereals

Dairy Products

Meat, Fish & Eggs

Soy Products

Fats & Oils

Others

By Application:

Sports Nutrition

Weight Management

Clinical Nutrition

Cardio Health

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Ingredient, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Dynamics

3.1. Functional Food Ingredients Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Ingredient

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market by Ingredient, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Estimates & Forecasts by Ingredient 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Functional Food Ingredients Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Probiotics

5.4.2. Minerals

5.4.3. Proteins & Amino Acids

5.4.4. Prebiotics & Dietary Fibers

5.4.5. Vitamins

5.4.6. Others

Complete report titled Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Size study by Ingredient (Probiotics, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Prebiotics, & Dietary Fibers, Vitamins and Others), Product (Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils and Others), Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health, and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 of 200 pages and published in February, 2021 is now available at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-functional-food-ingredients-market-size-research

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog