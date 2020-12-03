Functional Flours Market Insights Business Opportunities, Current Trends And Restraints Forecast 2025

Functional flours often abbreviated as HT flours refer to hydro-thermally treated specialty flours. They include flours such as wheat flour, maize flour, coconut flour, and other similar flours obtained majorly from grains and legumes. They are processed to have nutrient qualities and impart health benefits upon consumption. For this reason, the use of these flours has increased multifold across the food and pharmaceutical industry.

The consumption of functional flours as a food ingredient has witnessed growth as consumers’ get increasingly health conscious owing to the prevalence of allergy intolerances and chronic diseases in almost all countries. Functional flours such as coconut flour, maize flour, and wheat flour are high in nutrients and fiber, and are therefore, widely used in the baking and confectionery industry. In addition, rise in expenditure on ready-to-eat bakery items propels the growth of the functional flours market. They are also used extensively in the food processing industry for manufacturing sauces and soups owing to their swelling capacity, emulsifying properties, and gelatinization. Use of these flours in the manufacturing enables achieving a clean label for the product, which furthermore helps in the sale due to evolving demand for healthy food items. However, volatile price fluctuations in the raw materials and effects of uncertain climatic conditions on the raw materials hamper the growth of the market.

On the contrary, manufacturing organic and gluten free flours by deriving them from plant-based sources can help in further growth of the functional flours market due to consumers demand for healthy products. This can be viewed as an opportunity by the manufacturers for expanding the market base.

The functional flour market is segmented based on source, type, application, and region. Based on source, it is classified into grains, legumes, and others. Based on type, it is categorized into pre-cooked functional flour, specialty functional flour, and other functional flours. Based on application, it is categorized into baking & confectionery industry, food processing industry, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the market include Good Mills Innovation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ardent Mills, Associated British Foods plc, Ingredion, BLUE DIAMOND GLOBAL INGREDIENTS DIVISION, The Scoular Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., The Caremoli Group, and Bunga Limited.

