Functional Fitness Equipment Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2031

As the fitness industry is both revolutionary and dynamic, it continues to transform and expand on the basis of the requirement to seek more ways of attracting & keeping people pinned to healthy lifestyles. While historic growth of the industry has been underpinned by the inception & evolution of several trends, one has been witness to gain continuous momentum in recent years – “Functional Training”. This has further created and driven demand for the functional fitness equipment.

A new Fact.MR study exerts accurate insights and imperative intelligence on the functional fitness equipment market for the period of forecast, 2018 to 2028. The ACSM has deemed functional fitness has been considered one of the leading fitness activities, which commenced as an opportunity for personal trainers in varying programming of their clients in private sessions. This, coupled with the scope for creativity among trainers regarding functional movement training concepts, will continue to drive growth of the functional fitness equipment market.

Functional Fitness Equipment Market: Growth Remains Confined by Lower Translation of Health Awareness into Require Action in Emerging Economies

Although increased efforts are being health organizations and medical institutes to spread awareness on leading healthier lifestyle, a significant chunk of population is observed to be irregular w.r.t their consumption patterns and fitness activities. For example, nearly three-fourth population in India fail to exercise, with approximately two-third of them not monitoring their diet.

Such unawareness and ignorance toward health among populations in emerging economies and underdeveloped nations will continue to inhibit demand for fitness equipment, thereby curbing growth of the functional fitness equipment market. Additionally, high reluctance among amateurs with regard to purchasing functional fitness equipment on account of their high cost, compared to the regular gym equipment, will continue to be a key growth deterrent for the functional fitness equipment market in the near future.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Functional Fitness Equipment Market: Health Club Industry’s Focus on Creating Functional Training Spaces to Fuel Growth

A paradigm shift is being witnessed currently in the functional fitness equipment market, as the big box health clubs and low-cost, high-volume chains are clearing out large footprint, traditional machines. Albeit investments remain a concern, benefits of functional fitness equipment outweigh cost of “out-with-the-old-in-with-the-new” concept, while the health club industry shifts its focus toward creating “functional training spaces.” This will significantly spur growth of the functional fitness equipment market in the near future.

Albeit considered as a trend currently, functional training will continue to prevail, encompassing a wide array of strength and movement training. Prospects of the functional fitness equipment market continue to be bullish, as functional fitness programming evolves in tandem with demands of enthusiasts and requirement for providing dynamic fitness equipment.

Kettlebells & dumbbells and rowing machines are being considered as staples for the functional training activities. The functional fitness equipment market is likely to witness traditional designs of sledgehammers, weighted bags, and battle ropes being updated with must-have features apropos of health club functional fitness training zones.

