Functional Coil Coating Market | Analysis of Key Players and Growth Factors With Top Countries Data | Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel N.V, PPG IndustriesINC

Global functional coil coating market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1036.79 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 4.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for smart coatings and increasing prevalence for nano-coating is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Leading Players in Functional Coil Coating Industry:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global functional coil coating market are Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Valspar, The Chemours Company, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, NOROO Coil Coatings Co.Ltd., Becker Group Ltd, Dura Coat Products, Inc., Italcoat Srl, Jotun, Titan Coatings, Inc., Chemetall GmbH, Replasa, ARCEO Engineering, LORD Corporation, Salchi Metalcoat S.r.l, Kömmerling Chemische Fabrik GmbH.

The Regions Covered in the Functional Coil Coating Market Report are :

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

