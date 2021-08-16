Functional Carbohydrates Market 2021-2026: Share, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Future Opportunity

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” Functional Carbohydrates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global functional carbohydrates market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Functional carbohydrates comprise of polysaccharides, dietary fibers, oligosaccharides, sugar alcohols, numerous functional monosaccharides, etc. They assist in strengthening the immune system, regulating the intestinal flora, decreasing blood-lipid levels, etc. Besides this, they also aid in producing a natural, sugar-like sweetness, extending the shelf-life, resisting fermentation, offering low hygroscopicity, etc. As a result, functional carbohydrates are widely utilized for manufacturing sports nutrition products and other functional food and beverages.

Functional Carbohydrates Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), etc., is primarily driving the market for global functional carbohydrates. The increasing consumer awareness regarding their numerous health benefits, such as sustained energy supply, calorie reduction, improved metabolism, etc., is also fueling the product demand. Moreover, the elevating health consumer consciousness is further escalating the demand for sugar replacers in the production of food items, including chocolates, cereals, baked goods, etc. Additionally, the growing participation of individuals in sports and other physical activities is catalyzing the adoption of functional and nutraceutical products. Additionally, continuous advancements in enzyme technology allow carbohydrate products to be isolated, modified, and refined. This helps in creating advanced forms of functional carbohydrates with potential health benefits, which will continue to propel the market growth over the forecasted period.

Some of these key players include:

Cargill Incorporated

Evonik Industries AG

Foodchem International Corporation

Franken Biochem Co. Ltd

Haihang Industry

Roquette Frères

SANXINYUAN FOOD INDUSTRY

Südzucker AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Type:

Isomalt

Palatinose

Cyclodextrin

Curdlan

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Middle East and Africa

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

