Functional Carbohydrates Market 2021-2026: Share, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Future Opportunity
As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” Functional Carbohydrates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global functional carbohydrates market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Functional carbohydrates comprise of polysaccharides, dietary fibers, oligosaccharides, sugar alcohols, numerous functional monosaccharides, etc. They assist in strengthening the immune system, regulating the intestinal flora, decreasing blood-lipid levels, etc. Besides this, they also aid in producing a natural, sugar-like sweetness, extending the shelf-life, resisting fermentation, offering low hygroscopicity, etc. As a result, functional carbohydrates are widely utilized for manufacturing sports nutrition products and other functional food and beverages.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/functional-carbohydrates-market/requestsample
Functional Carbohydrates Market Trends:
The rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), etc., is primarily driving the market for global functional carbohydrates. The increasing consumer awareness regarding their numerous health benefits, such as sustained energy supply, calorie reduction, improved metabolism, etc., is also fueling the product demand. Moreover, the elevating health consumer consciousness is further escalating the demand for sugar replacers in the production of food items, including chocolates, cereals, baked goods, etc. Additionally, the growing participation of individuals in sports and other physical activities is catalyzing the adoption of functional and nutraceutical products. Additionally, continuous advancements in enzyme technology allow carbohydrate products to be isolated, modified, and refined. This helps in creating advanced forms of functional carbohydrates with potential health benefits, which will continue to propel the market growth over the forecasted period.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/functional-carbohydrates-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Cargill Incorporated
- Evonik Industries AG
- Foodchem International Corporation
- Franken Biochem Co. Ltd
- Haihang Industry
- Roquette Frères
- SANXINYUAN FOOD INDUSTRY
- Südzucker AG
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co. Ltd.
Breakup by Type:
- Isomalt
- Palatinose
- Cyclodextrin
- Curdlan
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Food and Beverages
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Middle East and Africa
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Other Market Research Reports (2021-2026) by IMARC Group:
- https://themarketwriteup.com/big-data-software-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-analysis-outlook-and-forecast/
- https://themarketwriteup.com/thermal-energy-storage-market-2021-2026-size-share-analysis-key-players-outlook-and-forecast/
- https://themarketwriteup.com/botanical-ingredients-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-analysis-and-forecast/
- https://themarketwriteup.com/automotive-brake-booster-market-2021-2026-size-share-outlook-trends-analysis-and-forecast/
- https://themarketwriteup.com/computational-fluid-dynamics-market-2021-2026-size-share-growth-outlook-trends-analysis-and-forecast/
- https://themarketwriteup.com/glass-tiles-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-analysis-growth-outlook-and-forecast/
- https://themarketwriteup.com/healthcare-furniture-market-2021-2026-size-growth-share-trends-analysis-outlook-and-forecast/
- https://themarketwriteup.com/rechargeable-battery-market-2021-2026-share-size-trends-growth-analysis-and-forecast/
- https://themarketwriteup.com/motion-sensor-market-2021-2026-share-size-growth-trends-analysis-and-forecast/
- https://themarketwriteup.com/metal-casting-market-2021-2026-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-and-forecast/