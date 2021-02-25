Functional Beverages Market Report 2020: Stagnant Growth in 2020 Due to COVID-19 with Markets Expected to Recover by the End of 2021 – PepsiCo, Nestlé, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup, Monster Beverage, The Coca-Cola Company, Red Bull GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont Nutrition & Health, LycoRed, Fortitech

Functional Beverages Market report implies a comprehensive study of the business. It additionally gives the extent of the market via doing the valuation in the compelled timeframe. The significant players overwhelming the market are engaged upon all through the report by investigating their income, their business outline, item division alongside the most recent advancements. The Functional Beverages report aims to cover information about quality alongside the shortcomings of premier players utilizing modern apparatuses like SWOT analysis. The overall Functional Beverages market report utilizes different systematically apparatuses for evaluating the development in the compelled period.

Functional beverages market is growing with a growth rate of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increase in health-consciousness among consumers has led to shunning carbonated beverages for the functional beverages market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Functional beverages may be considered non-alcoholic beverages as those drinks keep the body hydrated and have a nutritious balance overall. These are fortified drinks that avoid health problems across different age groups. Functional beverages provide significant health-related benefits such as strengthening the immune system, improving mental capacity, controlling cholesterol, improving bone health, improving heart health, and other benefits associated with vision and eye safety, making beverages the first option of customers for grab-and-go foods.

Global Functional Beverages Market Scope and Market Size

Functional beverages market is segmented on the basis of type, packaging, and functions. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the functional beverages market is segmented into probiotic drinks, energy drinks, fruit & vegetable juices, herbal and fruit teas, fortified water, rehydration solutions, dairy beverages, non-dairy beverages and others.

On the basis of packaging, the functional beverages market is segmented into bottle, tetra pack, sachet, tin can, and others.

Based on the functions, the functional beverages market is segmented into hydration, energy & rejuvenation, health & wellness, weight management and others.

Important Features of the Global Functional Beverages Market Report:

Global Functional Beverages Market Segmentation:

By Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud-Based),

Organizational Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises),

End-User (Private and Family Foundations, Community Foundations and Fundraising Organizations, Corporate Foundations, Associations, Education Institutions, Government Institutions, Non-Profits and Charities, and Others),

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Functional Beverages Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Functional Beverages market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Functional Beverages Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Functional Beverages

Chapter 4: Presenting Functional Beverages Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2020-2027

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Functional Beverages market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

