Functional Apparel Market with Emerging Trends, Global Scope Of Top Brands and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Nike, Adidas, Under Armor, PVH Corp., Puma, Anta, VF Corporation, Gap, Columbia Sportswear, Perry Ellis International

The global functional apparel market size is projected to reach around US$ 550 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2021 – 2027.

Global Functional Apparel Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2027

MarketInsightsReports, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has released a new report on Functional Apparel Market. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Functional Apparel market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Top Growing Companies: Nike, Adidas, Under Armor, PVH Corp., Puma, Anta, VF Corporation, Gap, Columbia Sportswear, Perry Ellis International, Lululemon Athletica, LiNing, Sketchers, Asics Corporation, HanesBrands, Amer Sports, PEAK, Ralph Lauren, 361sport, MIZUNO Corporation

Functional apparel consists of a wide variety of fabrics, preferably designed to provide the end users with specific features such as free plunge, simple action, fast drying etc. This apparel is used to guard from harsh weather temperatures during outdoor events such as camping. It defends against risks in the workplace, for example in a scientific laboratory where specific diagnostic experiments are conducted.

The report provides analysis of global functional apparel market for the period 2016-2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.

Market Insights

The worldwide demand for functional apparel is projected to witness substantial growth qwing to the rising engagement in exercise and sports events due to enhanced health consciousness of the global population. These clothes can help athletes keep their sweat dry. In fact, the rise in available wages and increasing habits along with augmented urbanization lead greatly to the functional clothing industry. However, due to their light weight and reliability, the high costs of this apparel can to some degree restrict this demand. The functional clothing industry has significant opportunities to produce higher quality goods and more efficiently meet customer’s demands with major technical advancements.

Regional Stance

North America held significant market share in 2019. Major driving factors of development in the North American region are a growing movement towards a fit body and healthier lifestyle. The rise of the market has an impact on expanded baby boomer’s involvement in health and physical activity. The rise in American young people’s interest in athletics and their greater commitment in athletics and health programs are also driving demand development in the country. Moreover, an increasing number of people who choose to lead a healthy lifestyle and engage in sports and wellness programs support the business growth. Technological advancement in design has contributed to improved exercise and sports enthusiast’s convenience and performance. A large number of young consumers follow functional apparel fashion, owing to the trendy features of fitness wear and the benefits such as resistance to smell, wrinkle resistance, and comfort. Active wear has therefore established in North America as a dominant style statement and pattern. Europe is predictable to witness considerable growth in the global practical apparel market due to improved understanding of health and fitness.