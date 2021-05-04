Function As A Service Market 2021 Business Scenario – Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Function As A Service Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The function as a service market is expected to reach a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Function As A Service Market are Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Dynatrace LLC, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Rogue Wave Software Inc, Fiorano Software and Affiliates, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– June 2020: Microsoft Corporation and NTT DATA Corporation announced an expansion of the alliance with a focus on accelerating enterprise customer’s digital transformation with Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud solution to help accelerate business and increase workplace productivity.

Key Market Trends:

Hybrid Cloud to Drive the Growth of the Market for Security and Privacy Concerned End Users

– The hybrid cloud market is expected to drive the market growth as they are highly used compared to other clouds. Hybrid cloud deployment helps companies to reduce their investment for handling short-term spikes in demand, and in cases when the business needs to free up local resources for more sensitive data or applications.

– With the rise in fluctuating demand for computing and processing, hybrid cloud deployment gives companies the ability to scale their on-premises infrastructure up to the public cloud to handle any overflow without giving third-party datacentres access to the entirety of their data. These developments have adequately addressed the concerns of the end-users, who were concerned for their data security and were earlier hesitant to switch to this solution.

– Retailers are continuously seeking to adopt hybrid cloud for their operations. One of the key enterprise cloud computing solution provider Nutanix have concluded in its recent enterprise cloud index report that, 87.5% of the responding retailers identified hybrid cloud as the ideal IT operating model.

– Companies are continuously seeking opportunities for making mergers and acquisitions to gain more market share in the hybrid cloud market. One recent instance has been the buyout of Red Hat by IBM, which was planned to become an integral part of IBM’s hybrid cloud strategy. IBM also plans to move Watson’s Cognitive Health Services to the hybrid cloud.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Function As A Service market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Function As A Service market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Function As A Service market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Function As A Service market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Function As A Service report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

