Fumaric Acid Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Fumaric Acid Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Growing consumption of ready to eat foods and confectionaries food & beverage industry is expected to boost the high demand for fumaric acid in the market. Fumaric acid is used in the production of unsaturated polyester resins which are on high demand from the automobile and marine industry. Growing demand for vehicles coupled with rising disposable income of people is the major factor contributing to the growth of the automobile industry.

The report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Fumaric Acid market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Fumaric Acid Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

Food & beverages accounted for the largest share of the global fumaric acid market in 2019. Fumaric acid is used as a preservative in the food industry. It is also used as a substitute for tartaric acid and is used as a flavor enhancer in the beverage industry. Growing demand for ready to eat food and changing lifestyle of people are some factors driving the growth of the fumaric acid market. Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) was the second-largest application of fumaric acid in terms of revenue for the year 2019. Increasing demand for unsaturated polyester resins from industries such as marine, automobile, aerospace, etc. has led to high demand for UPR in the market.

The Fumaric Acid Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

Alkyd Resins

Printing Inks

Paper Sizing

Others (Animal Feed, Cleansing Agent, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

AshImprovement Technology

Bartek Ingredients

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd

Dastech International Inc.

Fuso Chemicals

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Polynt S.P.A.

Prinova LLC

Thirumalai Chemicals

Tianjin Bohai Chemicals

Key Questions Answered by Fumaric Acid Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

