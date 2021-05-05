Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is changing the course of business activities of companies in the keyword market. Companies are becoming increasingly conscious about preventive and hygiene measures at production sites to inhibit the chain of the infection. Gain access to our full report that highlights key insights associated with COVID-19, where companies can adopt new strategies to tackle the challenges.

Automated External Defibrillators Market- Scope of the Report

The recent study by Fact.MR on automated external defibrillators market offers a 5-year forecast between 2020 and 2025. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of automated external defibrillators market. This report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of automated external defibrillators. The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the automated external defibrillators market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of automated external defibrillators market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the automated external defibrillators market along with their product portfolio enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Prominent manufacturers with established market presence in global automated external defibrillators market are Koninklijke Philips N.V, Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker), NIHON KOLDEN CORPORATION, Schiller AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Cardiac Science Corporation and PRIMEDIC.

“The global automated external defibrillators market shall witness an upsurge in the future. Increased government support in the form of research funding on cardiac problems shall drive the market expansion. Key companies are focusing on developing new devices with modern technology to address heart related problems”, concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

Automated External Defibrillators Market: Report Summary

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales in automated external defibrillators market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on automated external defibrillators market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of automated external defibrillators market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Takeaways of Automated External Defibrillators Study

Fully-automatic external defibrillators are expected to gain more market share in the future. Restoration of normal heart function through delivery of high-amplitude current impulses is a major reason for the segment’s growth. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

However, semi-automatic defibrillators will continue enjoy major market share. Ease of usage is a major factor behind the usage of semi-automatic defibrillators.

By size, standard automated external defibrillators are projected to be the most attractive, expanding at a CAGR of 16% throughout the forecast period. Increased prevalence of coronary artery disease, physical inactivity and surge in other health problems are key growth drivers behind this segment.

Automated External Defibrillators Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the automated external defibrillators market with detailed segmentation on the basis of key technologies, key sizes, key end-users and key regions.

Key Technologies Key Sizes Key End-users Key Regions Semi-automatic Standard automated external defibrillators Hospitals North America Fully-automatic Pediatric automated external defibrillators Public Access Europe Emergency Medical Services Asia Pacific Homes Latin America Work Spaces Middle East & Africa Private Cardiac Clinics

Automated External Defibrillators Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The automated external defibrillators market has been analyzed for each market segment, in terms of value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for automated external defibrillators is available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value, along with market attractiveness evaluation in the report. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent automated external defibrillators segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation has been incorporated in the report.

Automated External Defibrillators Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the automated external defibrillators market report, which have helped to deliver projection on the regional markets. These chapters include the regional macros (economic and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of automated external defibrillators market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for automated external defibrillators has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope estimate and forecast, price index, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. Detailed breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

Automated External Defibrillators Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of automated external defibrillators along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data information related to the market performers, who are principally engaged in the production of automated external defibrillators, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits the report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolio, key strategies along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through the matrix for all the prominent players thus providing the readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting market status, and predicting the competition level in automated external defibrillators market.

