Full match schedule, teams qualified, dates, and more

Some of the prestigious occasions in CS:GO’s calendar is the Valve-sponsored Majors, which brings collectively the very best groups from everywhere in the world beneath one roof as they battle to assert the most important prize pool of the yr.

This yr, Counter Strike took its Majors to Brazil for the primary time ever, by internet hosting the IEM Rio Main 2022 in Rio de Janeiro. CS:GO’s much-anticipated go to to Brazil was whole-heartedly greeted by the Brazilian fanbase, one of the vital passionate communities in Counter Strike.

Twenty-four groups initially certified for the match on the premise of their performances in varied Regional Main Rating (RMR) occasions. After two phases of intense matchups, the match has lastly narrowed down its contestants to the highest 8 groups, who will compete within the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio Main 2022 from November 10 to 13, 2022.

Full match schedule and different particulars relating to CS:GO IEM Rio Main 2022 Quarter-finals

The Champions Stage of the IEM Rio Main 2022 is a single-elimination bracket which is able to characteristic the 8 remaining groups competing towards one another for the Main title.

These eight groups earned qualification for the Champions Stage after exhibiting their abilities and proving their price within the Legends Stage of the match. They’ll kick off their Champions Stage run with a best-of-three quarter-finals matchup, after which the winners will proceed to fulfill within the semi-finals, and in the end, the Grand Remaining.

Listed here are all 8 groups that CS:GO lovers can cheer for within the IEM Rio Main Champions Stage:

Cloud9

FURIA

Heroic

Outsiders

Fnatic

Workforce Spirit

Natus Vincere

MOUZ

Quarter-final schedule

The IEM Rio Main 2022 Quarter-finals will start on November 10, 2022 at 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST. Right here is the complete schedule for the match’s quarter-finals matchups:

Thursday, November 10 (Day 1)

Outsiders vs Fnatic (Quarter-finals #1) – 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

– 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST MOUZ vs Cloud9 (Quarter-finals #2) – 1.30 pm PDT / 9.30 pm CEST / 2 am IST (subsequent day)

Friday, November 11 (Day 2)

Spirit vs Heroic (Quarter-finals #3) – 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

– 10.00 am PDT / 6.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST FURIA vs NAVI (Quarter-finals #4) – 1.30 pm PDT / 9.30 pm CEST / 2 am IST (subsequent day)

The extremely anticipated matchup between Outsiders and Fnatic would be the opening match of the Quarter-finals, adopted by MOUZ’s encounter towards Cloud9. The winners of each matches will meet within the first semi-finals tie on November 12, 2022.

Day 2 of the Champions Stage will witness Workforce Spirit tackle Heroic for a semi-finals spot. Within the last match of the quarter-finals, FURIA will tackle the 2021 PGL Stockholm Main champion, Natus Vincere, in entrance of their house crowd. The winners of each matches will face off within the second semi-finals tie of the match on November 12, 2022.

Much like the earlier phases of the match, followers can anticipate all of the matchups to be performed in entrance of an brisk Brazilian crowd. The Champions Stage of IEM Rio Main 2022 can be held in entrance of a stay viewers on the Jeunesse Area in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Viewers can tune into ESL CS:GO’s official Twitch channel to observe the quarter-finals of the IEM Rio Main 2022 stay. CS:GO followers may also go to the streams of varied content material creators who’re anticipated to co-stream the occasion stay.



