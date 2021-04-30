Fuel Retailing Market Clutch Huge Revenues with Caltex Australia, BP Australia, Nayara Energy, 7-Eleven, Wesfarmers, PetrolPlaza, Reliance Industries Ltd, Shell, Retail Petroleum Solutions RPS, Boyett Petroleum

The gasoline stations subsector is part of the retail trade sector. Industries in the Gasoline Stations subsector retail automotive fuels (e.g., gasoline, diesel fuel, gasohol) and automotive oils or retail these products in combination with convenience store items.

Fuel retailing industry comprises companies that operate by selling automotive fuel or lubricating oils at the retail stores such as service station, fuel stations and similar others.

The India retail fuel market is expected to hit at a CAGR of +4% over the period of 2021-28.

The gross margin (or markup) on gasoline in 2018 was 23.8 cents per gallon, or 8.7% of the average price of $2.72 for the year. Over the past five years, retailer gross margins have averaged 21.6 cents per gallon, or 8.5% of the overall price.

In fact, private fuel retailers are expected to rapidly corner 12-15% of the market by 2020-21, in terms of retail outlet share, from a mere 1% in 2009-10. The share in volume terms is projected to be higher at 13-16% by 2020-21, with the addition of 6,000- 8,000 outlets by private players, from 4-5% in FY16.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Wesfarmers (Australia), Caltex Australia (Australia), BP Australia (United Kingdom), 7-Eleven (United States), PetrolPlaza (Germany), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) (India), Nayara Energy (India), Shell (Netherlands), Retail Petroleum Solutions RPS (Turkey) and Boyett Petroleum (United States)

Some other important players of the market are: Acorn Petroleum Plc, Admore Gas, ADNOC Distribution, Aegean Oil, Piraeus, AGIL, AGROLA

Market segmentation:

By Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Heavy Fuel Oil

Jet Fuel and Kerosene

By Distribution Channel

Service Station

Fuel Stations

Others

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Fuel Retailing market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

