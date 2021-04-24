Fuel Pump Driver Module Market Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast till 2031

Fuel pump driver module, also known by acronym FPDM and fuel solenoid driver, FSD, has gained prominence as regulations concerning improved fuel efficiency come into effect. Fuel pump driver modules regulates the voltage delivered to the fuel pump of a vehicle. The use of fuel pump driver modules is critical in maintaining optimum fuel pressure and delivery to the engine.

Climate change and global warming have gained center stage all over the world. While the causes that have, and are leading to a deterioration of climate change are complex, emissions from automobiles account for a significant percentage of total emissions. The focus has inevitably shifted to improving fuel efficiency through use of lighter vehicles and efficient components.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=621

OEMs have been hard pressed to take measures that make their products more environment-friendly. While electric cars offer a feasible solution, it will take decades before they completely replace cars running on non-renewable sources. The onus right now for OEMs is to boost efficiency by making tweaks to the existing infrastructure. Among the various components that have gained attention of OEMs, fuel pump driver module has received tremendous attention. It is highly likely that fuel pump driver module market will be heavily influenced by broader developments in climate change and automotive innovation.

A new research report offering in-depth analysis and insights on the global fuel pump driver module market is being compiled by leading market research firm Fact.MR. The research report on global fuel pump driver module market offers a systematic analysis on various market aspects such as trends, developments, drivers and restraints that are influencing growth of the global market. The report also offers analysis on key participants in the global fuel pump driver module market including Dorman Products, Inc., Denso, Continental AG and Robert Bosch to name a few.

Increasing Emphasis on Fuel Efficiency to Boost Demand for Fuel Pump Driver Modules

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has triggered the use of electric controlling systems for fuel pumps. With greater fuel efficiency, considerable reduction in the emissions of carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide would be possible. This, in accordance with the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), which has been calling for reduction in the greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, the “smoky vehicle enforcement” initiative has also been put in place, which aims to decrease the emissions from vehicles in environment by ensuring proper maintenance of vehicles by the vehicle owner.

These factors are likely to provide an impetus to the adoption of fuel pump driver module systems in all types of automobile, from passenger cars to commercial vehicles. Intense research and development in drive modules for fuel pumps has been observed which is expected to aid the adoption of fuel pump driver modules to a greater extent in the coming years. Moreover, with efficient fuel pump driver modules, the fuel efficiency of vehicles is bound to increase that could reduce harmful emissions. This is expected to fuel the sales of fuel pump driver module market during the period of forecast.

Increasing Production of Automobile in BRIC Economies to Spur the Demand for Fuel Pump Driver Module

Fuel pump driver module is an integral part of the fuel pump assembly in any fuel driven vehicle. Fuel pump driver module is a vital system that controls the voltage which is delivered to the fuel pump of the vehicle. With controlled voltage, fuel pump driver module regulates the fuel pressure and also maintains optimum pressure and flow to engine throughout its operational life. This enhances the vehicle’s fuel injection and output efficiency, consequently making it fuel efficient. The production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles has been increasing since 2016 in BRIC economies. For instance, according to OICA, in 2016, the number of passenger cars produced in China were 24,420,744 units and it reached a count of 24,806,687 in 2017. Similarly, in Russia, passenger cars production reflected a count of 1,124,774 units in 2016 and it increased to 1,348,029 units in 2017. This coupled with high demand for more fuel efficient vehicles spurred the use of fuel pump driver module.

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=621

Production of Electric Vehicles to Hinder the Growth of the Global Fuel Pump Driver Module Market

With rising concerns regarding environment safety, automobile manufacturers introduced electric vehicles in the passenger cars category. In 2016, China reflected a high record of electric car stock, with three to four million low speed electric vehicles and more than 200 Mn two wheelers that run on batteries. Also, government is providing subsidies on electric cars. For example, in 2016, Japanese government granted higher subsidies with maximum subsidy limit being JPY 850,000 (US$ 3000). Stringent government norms has posed a major threat to internal combustion engines that produce high emissions. The automotive industry in Americas and EMEA and Asia Pacific has started to shift towards use of electric vehicles, however at a slow rate, owing to changing fuel prices, high maintenance and environment concerns. This is expected to restrain the use of fuel pumps, indirectly impacting the sale of fuel pump driver modules.

The readers of this research report can expect complete market intelligence on the demand and sales of fuel pump driver module for passenger as well as commercial vehicles. The research report also covers past, current and future analysis on fuel pump driver module adoption considering a forecast period of nine years (2018-2027). This research study offers a thorough understanding of the global market that can assist the reader in slating key decisions for the coming years.

Pre Book now to get Free Customization in the Report – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/621/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates