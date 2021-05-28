Fuel Filler Pipes Market 2021 : Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast

A fuel system comprises of many small components put together to ensure proper supply of fuel to the engine. One of the important, but often overlooked component in a fuel system is a fuel filler pipe. Fuel filler pipe is a long tube that connects the gas cap and the fuel tank. When the vehicle’s fuel cap is removed to fill the fuel, the nozzle from the gas station is inserted into the fuel filler pipe, providing a passage for the fuel to flow freely to the fuel storage tank, eventually passing through into the engine. The fuel filler pipe can either be soldered to the fuel storage tank or can be connected by a rubber hose with hose clamps. On the other end where the fuel cap is located, the fuel filler pipe may be bolted to the bumper, quarter panel, rear filler panel, or may just stay suspended from the fuel tank solder. Fuel filler pipes are made of metal or rubber that wears out eventually with time. A corroded fuel filler pipe causes emission issues in the vehicle, and the case of fuel leak can be hazardous. There are a few systems that can alert the driver in case of a bad filler pipe. A lingering fuel smell is one of the first signs of a degrading filler pipe. Leakage of fuel is also a serious indicator of a bad filler pipe. Replacement of fuel filler pipes is a commonly ignored maintenance procedure, though an essential one for proper functioning and safety of the vehicle. The most commonly used material for making fuel filler pipes is Aluminum. Aluminum fuel filler tube is manufactured from a die cast Aluminum tube which is then bent and formed to increase their ability to flex and bend without leakage in case of car crash.

Fuel Filler Pipes Market: Dynamics

The booming automotive market is the key driving factor for the global Fuel Filler Pipes. With developing technologies better than ever, fuel pipes are available in the market globally. They are permeation tight, have a flexible assembly, have lesser number of connections, increased crash integrity, are vibration absorbent, made of one material throughout the entire tube, have cooling properties and are Recycling friendly. Awareness amongst the automotive drivers is another driving force for the replacement market for fuel filling pipes. Also is availability in the aftermarket at lower price encourages the drivers to go ahead with the maintenance of their vehicles.

The global fuel filling pipes market is restrained by strict regulations on emissions especially in North-America and Europe.

Hydro Aluminum Precision Tubing is the currently trending technology for the development of fuel filler pipes. It is vibration absorbent permeation tight for low-pressure liquid and gas lines. It is highly flexible and ideal for tight spaces.

Fuel Filler Pipes Market: Segmentation

The Global Fuel Filler Pipes Market is segmented by sales channel, material and the type of fuel used.

Based on the sales channel the Global Fuel Filler Pipes Market is segmented as-

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Based on the material the Global Fuel Filler Pipes Market is segmented as-

Rubber

Metal

Plastic

Based on the type of fuel used the Global Fuel Filler Pipes Market is segmented as-

Gasoline

Diesel

Biofuels

Others

Fuel Filler Pipes Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Fuel Filler Pipes Market is segmented into seven regions namely, North-America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. North-America leads the global market for fuel filler pipes with large manufacturing companies like Dorman Products, Inc. and Spectra Premium Industries. The significant global market share of fuel filler pipes production rests with these major players. During the forecast period, their hold on the market is expected to grow stronger especially in the aftermarket segment owing to rising number safety conscious drivers. With a significant increase in R&D investments, Europe is not far behind in having the best technology for fuel filling pipes, although it doesn’t have global level manufacturers. Currently, APEJ doesn’t hold a powerful manufacturing aspect for fuel filler pipes, but its demand is relatively high. Overall the fuel filler pipes market is expected to grow for the forecast period, owing to growing automotive market and rising awareness amongst drivers.

Fuel Filler Pipes Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Fuel Filler Pipes Market are –

Dorman Products, Inc.

Spectra Premium Industries

Tanks Inc.

Gates Corporation

Action CrashParts

KURARAY (EVAL EUROPE NV)

Zhejiang Shunwo Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Hoton Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Jinhua City Liubei Auto Parts Co., Ltd

Guangzhou Yide Auto Parts Co., Ltd..

