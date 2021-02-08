Fuel Cell Market 2021 Business Outlook – Toshiba, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd., Ballard Power System, Bloom Energy, Plug Power, Fuel Cell Energy

The Global Fuel Cell Market has provided a comprehensive analysis of the industry. This included the existing market conditions, central or critical regions, the price of the product, capacity, production, demand and supply, profit, growth pace and the outlook. The study has presented recent project SWOT analysis apart from investment feasibility analysis. In turn, a review of the investment return has also been provided to help the stakeholders and any possible new entrants.

The Top Key Players are: Ballard Power System, Bloom Energy, Plug Power, Fuel Cell Energy, SFC Energy, Powercell, ITM Power, Toshiba, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd., Hydrogenics and AFC Energ etc.

Executive Summary:

The Global Fuel Cell Market, valued at USD 5824.25 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies, increasing demand of electric vehicle and growing demand of sustainable energy source. The market for Fuel Cell is expected to grow significantly during the subsequent years owing to burgeoning demand for efficient and cleaner technologies, increasing demand of Electric Vehicle and rising demand of sustainable energy source. Also, the fuel cell market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25.8% in terms of value during the forecast period, mostly on the back of reduction of noise and air pollution, digitization and reduction of Carbon dioxide. Additionally, growing preference of hydrogen-based fuel cells will drive the Fuel Cell market value in the near future. The fuel cell industry is a fragmented industry with the presence of diverse sizes of firms positioned in different set of applications and technologies.

Among the Type of the Fuel Cell market (PEMFC, DMFC, SOFC and Others), PEMFC is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of PEMFC among automotive sector users will keep increasing in future.

Among the Application of the Fuel Cell market (Transport, Portable and Stationary), Stationary has been gaining popularity globally for Fuel Cell Applications and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Stationary in Fuel Cell is due to its use as primary power sources, and it will keep growing at rapid pace.

Among the End User in the Fuel Cell market (Fuel Cell Vehicle, Utilities and Defense), Fuel Cell Vehicle End User has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The increasing demand of Electric Vehicle will drive market.

The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing support from government and demand of clean and sustainable energy source in APAC countries are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

This Fuel Cell Market report addresses:

The Market size from 2016-2020

Expected market growth until 2025

Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

