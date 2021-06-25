Fuel Additives Market is expected to reach USD 9.43 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5 % Fuel Additives Market To Reach USD 9.43 Billion By 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Fuel Additives market was valued at USD 7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.43 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5 %. The study covers fuel additives, which supplement the fuel for various purposes like improving the octane/cetane rating of fuels, protection of mechanical parts, prevention of sludge formation, improving the fuel flow, etc. Recent developments in fuel additive space is synthetic technology, which is causing disruption in the market, due to its performance and protection features.

Rising sales of the automobiles worldwide, increasing demand of performance products, launch of improved products, increasing awareness towards benefits of fuel additives, availability of funds for favourable research scenario, emission norms by governments, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, rising prevalence of electronic vehicles, high cost of the additives, unavailability of products throughout the globe, low awareness among end users towards fuel additives are the major hinderances for the market growth during 2019-2026

Further key findings from the report suggest

Fuel Additives market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 4.0 % and 3.0% CAGR, respectively. High growth of the automobile sector across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions

Global automotive market is expected to register high growth, with sales soaring to a staggering 82.1 million in 2019

North America is growing at a CAGR of 4 percent; owing to the stringent emission regulations exercised in the region. It is the major source of revenue for the fuel additives market

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 27% of the global Fuel Additives market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth

Changing environmental regulations and requirements for fuel to meet emission standards is the key factor to drive the market growth during the forecasted period, 2019-2026

Associated high product cost and lack of awareness about benefits of fuel additives is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period

Key participants include Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite, Afton Chemicals, ExxonMobil, LanXess, Innospec, Dorf Ketal, Total Power, STP (Danburry), Gold Eagle, Lubrita (Europe)

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the fuel additive market on the basis of function type, application type, end use, and region:

Function Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Performance Additives

Corrosion Protection

Deposit Prevention

Flow Improvement

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Automobiles

Refinery

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Consumers

Industries

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Key Highlights of the report:

The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global market including the recent trends and emerging trends of the industry.

A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight of the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.

Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to the readers.

Thorough profiling of the leading players of the industry and their expansion strategies.

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Comprehensive study of recent developments in the market such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships among others.

