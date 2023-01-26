FTX Owes Money To Every Major Tech Company, Including Google, Meta, Amazon And Apple

Former FTX chief government Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court docket, New York, January 3, 2023. (Picture by Ed JONES / AFP) AFP by way of Getty Photos

Add Google, Meta, TikTok, Twitter and Apple to the listing of corporations owed cash by the ill-starred crypto trade FTX within the aftermath of its catastrophic collapse. A brand new “creditor matrix,” revealed by FTX’s attorneys on Wednesday to the US Chapter Court docket of Delaware, runs 115 pages-long and accommodates tens of millions of names.

The intensive listing exhibits simply how many individuals, corporations, media shops, governments and different entities are owed cash by FTX — an try to map the tens of millions of consumers that engaged with the trade earlier than its founder Sam Bankman-Fried and executives have been accused of fraud and deceiving buyers.

It’s unclear how a lot cash is allegedly owed to the tech corporations; that info shouldn’t be offered within the matrix. Different names included Netflix, LinkedIn, Amazon and Microsoft. (Legal professionals for FTX beforehand objected to the inclusion of creditor identities, and almost 10 million names have been redacted within the new doc.)

FTX closely promoted itself by way of promoting campaigns, sponsorships and paid partnerships, nonetheless. It’s doable that some or all of those corporations are owed advert charges, because the trade had accounts on Fb, TikTok and Twitter, or cloud internet hosting charges within the case of Amazon.

Edgar Mosley, a managing director at restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal who filed the creditor listing, didn’t instantly reply to questions on potential discrepancies.

Meta didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. FTX doesn’t seem to have run Fb adverts, in keeping with the platform’s advert library.

FTX, Google, Meta, TikTok, Netflix, Twitter, LinkedIn, Amazon and Microsoft had not responded to a request for remark on the time of publication.

