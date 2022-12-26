Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t discover a strategy to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“Nicely, the underside line is unacceptable, , and it begins with me,” he mentioned. “The underside line is that I allow us to down. It might’t occur, and it’s been disappointing.”

Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, permitting the Rams to construct a 17-0 lead earlier than the guests had even gained a primary down in a efficiency that appeared to be Denver’s all-time low in a season will probably be remembered for all of the fallacious causes. And with none assist from their offense, the Broncos’ protection lastly buckled, permitting the Rams to attain on eight straight possessions earlier than they took a knee with six seconds to go.

“This was a whole crew loss. No person performed ok to win. It’s throughout the board, whether or not it’s offense or protection,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett mentioned. “Everyone’s received to do higher.”

The Broncos (4-11) didn’t anticipate to be on this place when the schedule got here out in Could — one which included a nationally televised spot on Christmas Day. They’d traded for Wilson, lastly giving a crew that had all the opposite parts the top-tier quarterback it had lacked within the quest for one more Tremendous Bowl look.

As a substitute, erratic play from Wilson and the offense doomed the Broncos to a seventh straight season and not using a playoff berth.

His second go of the sport sailed over the pinnacle of broad receiver Courtland Sutton and into the ready fingers of Rams cornerback Cobie Durant, who returned it to the Denver 34. The Rams scored three performs later to go up 10-0.

Wilson’s subsequent try, a throw over the center to tight finish Greg Dulcich, was picked by linebacker Bobby Wagner, his longtime Seattle teammate. Cam Akers ran for the primary of three touchdowns two performs later, and the sport was successfully over with 4:45 left within the first quarter.

“It’s been a storm all 12 months, and never what we hoped for and what we dreamed for,” mentioned Wilson, who threw for 214 yards, one landing and three interceptions. “But it surely doesn’t imply it’s gonna finish that method, , for years to return. We received to alter it, and, like I mentioned, it begins with me and I’m gonna be the primary one to ensure I do every little thing I can, that we will to alter it.”

Story continues

Wilson is seemingly assured of sticking round to try to reverse these struggles with a five-year, $245 million contract extension he received in September. However the items round him could possibly be completely different, particularly after frustration confirmed up Sunday on the sideline and discipline.

Backup quarterback Brett Rypien received right into a confrontation with the offensive line, and left guard Dalton Risner shoved him in response. Exterior linebacker Randy Gregory was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct within the second quarter following a Rams landing go and was briefly benched. Then Gregory received right into a skirmish with Rams proper guard Oday Aboushi after the sport and so they traded blows to the helmet.

“I believe we’re all annoyed as a result of we really feel like we might be higher,” Wilson mentioned, who threw no less than three interceptions for simply the fifth time in his 11-year profession. “We really feel like we’re extra succesful, able to being higher. We really feel like we’ve had some good moments and all that, however no one desires to place out what we put out in the present day. That was horrible. That was not us.”

That is the second straight season wherein Wilson has a dropping report, however rely Wagner amongst those that believes the Broncos will flip issues round subsequent season — led by their quarterback.

“I don’t anticipate this to be a long-term factor,” Wagner mentioned. “I do know that he’s going to get proper and carry out at a excessive stage and lead that crew to victory. So I’m assured in him. I’m all the time assured in him. My cash is all the time on Russ.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL