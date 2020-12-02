Fruit Pulp Market by Fruit Type (Mango, Strawberry, Apple, Guava, Berries, Citrus Fruits, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages), and Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Fruit pulp refers to the unconcentrated pulpy food product derived by means of appropriate technological process, consisting majorly of total solids from the edible part of fruit. Pulp is mushy in texture and may contain traces of fruits. Fruits pulps are generally used to manufacture jams, jellies, cake fillings, and marmalades.

There is an increase in the consumption of fruit pulp because of shift of preference of the consumers toward healthy eating habits. Consumers prefer food products which are prepared using natural and organic raw materials instead of artificial flavoring. This factor majorly drives the growth of the fruit pulp market. In addition, fruit pulps have a longer shelf life as compared to the fruit’s natural form, which thus leads to lesser transportation and storage costs for manufacturers. The use of fruit pulp to make a product, augments not only the color but also enhances the taste of the finished product. It is thus widely used in food products such as yogurts, baby food, and juices. However, the use to synthetic pesticides and sewage sludge for cultivating fruits may get reflected in the fruit pulp. Hence, necessary measures to maintain the quality of fruits must be taken by producers and exporters both.

The fruit pulp market is segmented based on fruit type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on fruit type, it is classified into mango, strawberry, apple, guava, berries, citrus fruits, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into food and beverages. The food segment is further divided into baking, confectionary, baby food, dairy products, and others. The beverages segment is further divided into juices, mocktails, cocktails, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into online retail, convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players in the fruit pulp market include Keventer Group, Trop Juice, Pursuit, Paradise Juice Private Limited, Harvestime, Iprona The Fruit Company, Doehler, Tropicana, and Shimlahills.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the fruit pulp market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the fruit pulps used for various food products.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key market segments

By Fruit Type

Mango

Strawberry

Apple

Guava

Berries

Citrus Fruits

Others

By Application

Food Baking Confectionary Baby Food Dairy Products Others

Beverages Juices Mocktails Cocktails Others



By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Australia Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Turkey Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Major players of the fruit pulp market

Keventer Group

Trop Juice

Pursuit

Paradise Juice Private Limited

Harvestime

Iprona The Fruit Company

Doehler

Tropicana

Shimlahills

