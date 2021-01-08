Fruit Beer Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2027| Focusing on top key players like All Saints Brewing Company, Brewery Ommegang, Cascade Brewing, HokkaidoBrewing, Joseph James Brewing Company, Lindemans Brewery, Lost Coast Brewery and others

Fruit beer is a kind of a non-specific term which generally describes different types of beer made from fruit. Fruit beer is a form of stout or large which contains fruit added as a flavoring agent or an adjunct. The concept of fruit beer originated in Belgium and currently it is prevalent across the world. Fruits such as raspberries, peaches, cherries and plums, consists an aroma of malt or hop which makes them ideal to be used as a base of production of fruit beers. Rise in consumption of fruit beer amongst teenagers along with increase in disposable income has stimulated the growth of the market.

Key Players:

1. All Saints Brewing Company

2. Brewery Ommegang

3. Cascade Brewing

4. HokkaidoBrewing

5. Joseph James Brewing Company

6. Lindemans Brewery

7. Lost Coast Brewery

8. Magic Hat Brewing Company

9. Molson Coors Brewing Company

10. New Belgium Brewing Company

Market Segmentation:

The global fruit beer market is segmented on the basis of flavor and distribution channel. On the basis of flavor, the fruit beer market is segmented into raspberry, peach, blueberry, cherries, plums and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the fruit beer market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarket, specialty stores, online and others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fruit beer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The fruit beer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the fruit beer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fruit beer market in these regions.