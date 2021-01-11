Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Fruit and Vegetable processing is part of food processing which deals with the transformation of agricultural products into food, or of one form of food into other types. Processing of fruits and vegetable aids to produce products for direct consumption and as food ingredients. Fruit and vegetable processing helps to preserve the color, flavor, texture, and nutrition. It also helps to prolong the shelf life of perishable fruits and vegetables. The processes used in the fruit and vegetable processing includes grading, washing, cooling, peeling, blanching, size reduction, freezing, dehydration, canning, minimal processing, and sustainability.

Key Players:

1.Conagra Brands, Inc.

2.Dole Food Company, Inc.

3.GEA Group AG

4.Greencore Group plc

5.John Bean Technologies Corporation

6.Krones AG

7.Nestle S.A.

8.Robert Bosch GmbH

9.The Bühler Holding AG

10.The Kraft Heinz Company

Market Segmentation:

The global fruit and vegetable processing market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, operation type, food type and product type. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into pre-processing equipment, peeling/inspection/slicing, washing & dewatering, fillers, seasoning systems, packaging & handling and other systems. On the basis of the operation type the market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. On the basis of the food type the market is segmented into fruits and vegetables. On the basis of the product type the market is segmented into fresh, fresh-cut, canned, frozen, dried & dehydrated and convenience.

