Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

January 11, 2021
Fruit and Vegetable processing is part of food processing which deals with the transformation of agricultural products into food, or of one form of food into other types. Processing of fruits and vegetable aids to produce products for direct consumption and as food ingredients. Fruit and vegetable processing helps to preserve the color, flavor, texture, and nutrition. It also helps to prolong the shelf life of perishable fruits and vegetables. The processes used in the fruit and vegetable processing includes grading, washing, cooling, peeling, blanching, size reduction, freezing, dehydration, canning, minimal processing, and sustainability.

Key Players:

1.Conagra Brands, Inc.
2.Dole Food Company, Inc.
3.GEA Group AG
4.Greencore Group plc
5.John Bean Technologies Corporation
6.Krones AG
7.Nestle S.A.
8.Robert Bosch GmbH
9.The Bühler Holding AG
10.The Kraft Heinz Company

Market Segmentation:

The global fruit and vegetable processing market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, operation type, food type and product type. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into pre-processing equipment, peeling/inspection/slicing, washing & dewatering, fillers, seasoning systems, packaging & handling and other systems. On the basis of the operation type the market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. On the basis of the food type the market is segmented into fruits and vegetables. On the basis of the product type the market is segmented into fresh, fresh-cut, canned, frozen, dried & dehydrated and convenience.

Regional Outlook:
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global fruit and vegetable processing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fruit and vegetable processing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting fruit and vegetable processing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the fruit and vegetable processing market in these regions.

