Fructosamine Reagents Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2027 – Randox Laboratories, Sekisui Diagnostics, Biosystems S.A. and Kamiya Biomedical Co.

In a diabetic patient where blood glucose levels are increased abnormally, the concentration levels of fructosamine also increase as fructosamine is formed by a non-enzymatic Maillard reaction between glucose and amino acid residues of proteins. During this glycation process, an intermediate labile Schiff base is produced which is converted to a more stable fructosamine via an Amadori rearrangement. Fructosamine has been known as an early indicator of diabetic control in comparison to other markers such as HbA1c. Red blood cells live for approximately 120 days, HbA1c represents the average blood glucose levels for the previous 2 to 3 months. Conversely, fructosamine has a shorter lifespan which is about 14 to 21 days, reflecting average blood glucose levels from the previous 2 to 3 weeks. Due to the shorter time span of fructosamine, it is also used to evaluate the effectiveness of medication changes and to monitor the treatment of gestational diabetes.

Factors driving the growth of the fructosamine reagents market are the growing prevalence of diabetes across the world, coupled with widespread availability of the fructosamine reagents. However, the economic nature of HbA1C test is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing per capita expenditure on the evaluating the glucose level testing and rising the adoption of fructosamine reagents for glucose monitoring is anticipated to boost the market growth.

