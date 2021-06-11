Frozen Vegetables Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study Pandemic, Stay Updated With This Progressive Research

For an effectual business growth, companies must adopt research report such as Frozen Vegetables Market which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. The most up to date market insights and analysis performed in this report brings marketplace clearly into focus. An analytical assessment of the competitors gives clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the current market and in the coming years.

The attention on the overwhelming players General Mills Inc., Aryzta AG, The Kraft Heinz Company, Cargill, Incorporated, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC, JBS, EUROPASTRY, S.A., Flowers Foods, Iceland Foods Ltd., Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Ardo, Bonduelle, Bellisio Foods, Inc., FINDUS, Goya Foods, Inc. among others.

An introduction of Frozen Vegetables Market 2020

Global frozen vegetables market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 40947.25 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.41% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for frozen foods and changing lifestyle of population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Frozen vegetables are those vegetables whose temperature is maintained below the freezing point so that they can be used for transportation and storage purposes. Spinach, green peas, corn, green beans, spring onion etc. are some of the common frozen vegetables which can be found easily. These frozen vegetables have longer shelf life and can be mixed with other food types as well. Rising demand for packed and frozen food among population is fuelling the growth of this market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (Asparagus, Broccoli, Green Peas, Mushrooms, Spinach, Corn, Green Beans, Carrots, Cauliflower, Bell Peppers, Spring Onion, Tomatoes, Onion, Others),

End- User (Food Service Industry, Retail Customers),

Distribution Channel (Discounters, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Retail, Others),

Nature (Organic, Conventional),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising retail network worldwide is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for frozen food among population is also driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in freezing technologies will also drive the market growth

Easy availability of frozen vegetable will also contribute as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of freezing facilities in rural areas will restrain the market growth

Rising concern among population about the nutritional content in frozen vegetables will also hamper the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In June 2019, Bonduelle announced that they have acquired LLC SHOCK frozen vegetable production company. The main aim of the acquisition is to meet the rising demand for ready-to-eat solutions. This acquisition will assist the company in strengthening its position in the Russian market

In August 2017, Pinnacle Foods announced that they have acquired Ryder Integrated Logistics. This acquisition will benefit company by strengthening their position and will also help them to develop new product line which will include organic and superfood blends

