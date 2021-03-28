Frozen Vegetables Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The global frozen vegetables market was valued at $25,179 million in 2016 and is expected to garner $34,973 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2023. Deep frozen vegetables are products that can be stored and used over a long period of time. Freezing helps to retain the essential nutrients in vegetable, such as carotenes, which are essential to synthesize vitamin A in the body. In addition, to avoid food wastage, meet the needs of the rising population, and keep food businesses competitive and profitable, preservation of food by freezing is adopted by various food manufacturers.

The growth of the frozen vegetables market is driven by increase in demand and consumption of frozen foods in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific such as India and China. Increase in disposable income and change in lifestyle & food habits further boost the market growth. Moreover, rapid increase in number of large retail chains, including hypermarkets and supermarkets, fuels the demand for frozen vegetables. Growth in participation of females in the workforce has increased the dependency on readymade and convenient food products, which in turn increases the demand for frozen vegetables, thereby accelerating the market growth. However, consumer perception about low-nutritional contents in frozen foods and lack of proper refrigeration facilities in semi-urban and rural areas restraint the market growth. Advancements in freezing technologies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The global frozen vegetable market is segmented based on product, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, green beans, and others. In terms of end user, it is bifurcated into food service industry and retail customers. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into discounters, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include:

Aryzta AG

General Mills Inc.

Kraft Foods Group Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Europastry S.A.

JBS S.A.

Kellogg Company

Nestle S.A.

Flower Foods

Frozen Vegetables Market Key Segments:

By Product

Asparagus

Broccoli

Green Peas

Mushrooms

Spinach

Corn

Green Beans

Others

By End User

Food Service Industry

Retail Customers

By Distribution Channel

Discounters

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Others (Convenience Stores and Mom & Pop Stores)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Africa

Middle East

South & Central America

