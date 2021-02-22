Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Rising Trends, Latest Technologies Research And Future Scope 2026

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Ardo, BONDUELLE, FINDUS, Gelagri, General Mills, Inc., Greenyard, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., McCain Foods Limited, Mirelite Mirsa Zrt., Pinnacle Foods, Inc., J.R. Simplot Company, Simplot Australia Pty Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Vivartia, Nestle, Unilever, Kellogg Co., Associated British Foods plc among others.

An introduction of Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market 2020

Global frozen fruit and vegetable processing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing working women population is the major growth factor for the growth of this market. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

The nutrient content of frozen and canned fruits is similar to new fruits and may be greater than fruits in some instances. Food products can be frozen or canned right after harvesting to prevent nutrient loss. The method of canning or freezing may trigger nutrient loss that differs depending on nutrient. When unfrozen food comes in contact with oxygen during transport and storage, nutrient loss may happen while frozen food prevented from nutrient loss.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Meat & Seafood),

Type (Raw Material, Half Cooked),

Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Rise in the number of distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets will drive the market growth

Growing middle-class population is the driving factor for growth of the market

Increasing disposable income in developing economies such as China, India, and Mexico, will fuel the market growth.

High investments in automation development of processing technology along with freezing and packaging technology worldwide will boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Increasing preference for fresh and natural food products may hamper the growth of the market

Rapid freezing eliminates nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, this is restraining factor of the market growth

Frozen fruits and vegetables may spoil due to vigorous transportation and exposure to heat and light will restrain the growth of the market.

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In February 2018, Bonduelle announces that it has finalized the acquisition of Del Monte’s fruit and vegetable processing business in Canada with Conagra Brands Inc. This shows the required growth of the companies in brand operations and extension into vegetable products.

In November 2017, ITC Limited launched ‘ Farmland Potatoes’ which are natural low sugar potatoes and natural antioxidant. ITC launched four variants of potatoes—low-sugar potatoes, potatoes with antioxidants, baby potatoes and French fry potatoes. By this product launch the company has extended its product portfolio.

