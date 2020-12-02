The global frozen fish market is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to experience growth considerably in next few years owing to the rise in demand for traditional food among consumers. It would seem reasonable to think that fresh fish is always better than frozen fish, however that may not always be true. Modern freezing system makes many of the fish in the freezer segment superior to those that are sold as fresh fish in the nearby local market. It is because a plenty of fish are now frozen immediately on the boat, just a few minutes after being caught, in flash-freezing units that keep temperatures far below the regular home freezer. As well as farm-raised fishes are frozen on the spot, as freezers are incorporated into the farm. Since more than half of the fish and sea food being consumed are imported, much of these fishes are frozen until it hits the local fish market or grocery store. Many fish labelled as “fresh” are probably frozen beforehand, and while trustworthy fishmongers often disclose this, not all fish markets do.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Austevoll Seafood, Hansung Enterprise, Leroy, Lyons Seafoods, Marine Harvest, SURAPON FOODS, Tassal, Tri Marine, Hansung Enterprise, High Liner Foods, AquaChile, Sajo Industries, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, AquaChile, Tassal Group,Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Austevoll Seafood, Surapon Foods Public

Download Report Sample Pdf: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7220

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a decline in the growth of the global industries creating a mass disruption for buyers as well as sellers. There are shutdowns of production units and markets globally which has stopped the production, sale, and marketing of the product. This has also offered an opportunity for the companies to look after their supply chain relationship and business models for the future

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers And Impact Analysis

The major factor contributing toward the growth of the frozen fish market is the rise in consumption of frozen sea food products in the domestic households. The rise in consumption of frozen fish is due to certain benefits such as price, convenience, and taste. Frozen fish is cheaper than a so-called fresh fish.

The busy lifestyle of the people and increasing number of working women has led to the rise in the demand for convenience food such as frozen fish. The long shelf life, nutritional quality and its easiness to cook has increased the demand of the frozen fish.

The global Frozen Fish market trends are as follows:

Companies expanding their distribution channel toward online platforms

As the pandemic occurs the sale of frozen fish has declined due to the restriction of movements of general public in local market and super markets. It became necessary for the suppliers to process the unsold stock of fishes in the refrigerators so that the fish remains fresh till it does not get sold in the market. Moreover, the inclination of consumers toward online shopping has induced business firms to adopt e-commerce platforms to sale the frozen fishes.

Quality of Cold storage unit hampering the market

Powerful cold-chain infrastructure is considered profitable for frozen fish distribution however the inconsistent quality of cold storage refrigerators continues to create difficulties for the frozen fish making companies. In particular, the complex processing techniques for the production of frozen fish product is expected to challenge the future growth of the bussiness firms engaged in frozen fish market. Furthermore, the lack of uniformity in terms of using freezing temperatures, storing frozen fish products across different levels of refrigeration, and applying proper sea-food preservatives will continue to restrict the worldwide sales of frozen fish products. Prominent brands on the global frozen fish market are implementing advanced processing techniques to enhance resilience of the frozen fish product against adverse factors such as weather changes, mechanical disruption, and freezing temperature fluctuations.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Frozen Fish Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7220?reqfor=covid

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Fish Fingers

Fish Cakes

Breaded/Battered Fish

Whole Fish & Drawn Fish

Single Fillet & Butterfly Fillet

Dressed Fish

Steaks Fish

Flavoured Frozen Fish

Others Application Direct Consumption

Restaurants

Food Processing Factories

Others Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Retailers

Online

Others

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global frozen fish industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global frozen fish market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global frozen fish market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global frozen fish market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the frozen fish market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the frozen fish market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7220

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research