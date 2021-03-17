Frozen Desserts Market Size Outlook Growths, Top Companies, Global Development Factors, Research Method and Forecast 2026

“

Market Dynamics

Global Frozen Dessert Market is estimated to register a significant CAGR of 5.64% to surpass USD 102.90 Billion by 2026. Frozen desserts are becoming popular among all age groups due to the variations and flavors emerging in the market. The most common and trendy frozen desserts are pudding, custards, and ice cream cake. Furthermore, frozen yogurt is one of the emerging frozen dessert preferred across the world due to its high nutrition values. Frozen yogurt includes carbohydrates, proteins, and vitamins, and it also packs a healthy dose of calcium, which aids in the strengthening of bones, keeping the heart in good shape, and helps in losing weight.

Global Frozen Desserts Market is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for artisanal ice cream among the consumers. Additionally, the rising consumption of frozen yogurt across the world is fuelling the sales of the global frozen desserts market. Moreover, the introduction of specialty frozen desserts is estimated to create significant growth opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global market. However, fluctuating raw material prices and the high production cost of milk are the factors expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has created a panic situation among the consumers with temporary closures of retail stores to slow down the spread of the virus.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Key Players operating in the Global Frozen Desserts Market are General Mills Inc. (US), Nestlé SA (Switzerland), DD IP Holder LLC (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Unilever (UK), Dairy Queen (US), Danone SA (France), Ferrero (Luxembourg), Kellogg Company (US), and London Dairy Co. Ltd (UK).

Market Segmentation

Global Frozen Dessert Market has been segmented into Product Type, category, and distribution channel. Based on product type the global market has been categorized into Ice cream, yogurts, cakes, and others.

In terms of the category, the global frozen desserts market has been bifurcated into Conventional and Sugar-Free. The conventional segment was evaluated for the largest share in 2019 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR to reach USD 88.82 billion during the forecast period due to economical pricing.

By Distribution Channel the global market is classified into Store-Based and Non-Store-Based. The store-based- segment is further subdivided into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others.

Regional Analysis

The region-specific analysis of the global frozen desserts market has been studied across America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the largest market share during the review period owing to the increasing popularity of health and nutritional supplements the frozen desserts in the region. The region accounted for the largest market share of 35.24% of the global frozen desserts in 2019.

North America is expected to register the second largest market for frozen desserts owing to the expanding portfolio of the products by the key manufacturers in the region. Europe also accounted for a significant share of the frozen desserts market in 2019. The regional market growth is driven by the increasing trend of adopting a healthy lifestyle among consumers.

